 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The current Wiim Ultra will never get Apple AirPlay

By
Wiim Ultra.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Last week, I discovered a surprising fact about Wiim’s new flagship network music player, the $329 touchscreen-equipped Ultra: unlike all of Wiim’s products to-date, it lacks Apple AirPlay certification. However, there was reason to believe that the streamer could be made AirPlay compatible via a future firmware update once the company finalized the certification process. Today, however, those hopes have been dashed. The current version of the Wiim Ultra hardware will never support Apple’s wireless audio streaming feature.

“The current WiiM Ultra does not support AirPlay,” a company representative told me via email, “and it cannot be made available via an OTA software update.”

Recommended Videos

That news will not be appreciated by those who have already ordered the Ultra under the assumption it would have AirPlay — an assumption that was broadly shared by me and my industry colleagues when we reported on the device’s official launch. Even some retailers taking orders for the Wiim Ultra have AirPlay listed as a feature.

The inability to add AirPlay via a firmware update apparently surprised Wiim itself. “At its launch at the High-End Munich Show, this wasn’t the belief at WiiM but internal issues changed the situation unfortunately.”

Ironically, the fine print on Amazon’s product listing page for the Wiim Ultra has proven to be the most accurate of all: “NOTE: This device is incompatible with AirPlay and cannot function as an AirPlay receiver.”

Wiim hasn’t provided any details around why the Ultra can’t be made compatible with AirPlay. Instead, the company is simply encouraging its customers to use alternatives: “We understand this may be disappointing for our users who primarily use AirPlay. However, users can still stream audio to WiiM Ultra and connect via Bluetooth. They can also enjoy continued support for Chromecast Audio, Alexa Casting, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Qobuz, Amazon Music, Deezer, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.”

These are all legitimate options in the streaming world, but none address what might be a critical issue for Apple fans: Since Wiim’s software doesn’t support Apple Music natively, and since the Apple Music app on iOS isn’t compatible with Google Cast (formerly Chromecast Audio), there is no way for iPhone users to stream Apple Music to the Wiim Ultra losslessly, at CD quality.  Bluetooth streaming to the Ultra only supports SBC and AAC codecs from an iPhone, both of which use lossy compression at lower-than-CD quality.

I’ve asked Wiim how the company plans to handle refund requests from unhappy customers and will update this post when I find out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Amazon is trying to prove that AirPlay and Chromecast don’t matter
Amazon Fire TV on Echo Show 15.

Amazon's Echo Show 15 is now Matter Casting compatible. Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Casting content from your phone to a smart TV, streaming device, or other connected gadgets is super convenient -- when it works. Because of incompatible and proprietary casting technologies, plus a wide variety of apps, devices, and platforms, getting to work in the first place can be a royal pain. But that might be about to change.

Read more
Got a PS5? Here’s how to get 6 free months of Apple Music
Apple Music on a PS5.

Apple is offering PlayStation 5 (PS5) owners six free months of its Apple Music streaming service.

In a deal with PlayStation maker Sony, Apple is letting PS5 owners enjoy all the benefits of the music streaming service, which offers around 100 million tracks for ad-free listening.

Read more
Apple AirPlay 2 supports 24-bit lossless audio, but you can’t use it
An Apple AirPlay icon hovering above an Apple HomePod speaker.

Apple's wireless platform for audio and video streaming -- AirPlay -- is one of the best ways to play music from an Apple device to a wireless speaker. When at home, on a Wi-Fi network, it outperforms Bluetooth thanks to its wider bandwidth. The conventional wisdom has always been that AirPlay sets a hard limit on audio quality: iPhones and other Apple devices can only transmit lossless CD-quality audio, at 16-bit/44.1kHz, to an AirPlay-enabled speaker, leaving the technology incapable of supporting the higher-res streams now being offered by Apple Music and others.  But it seems that AirPlay can actually do 24-bit audio. Sort of.

The new second-gen HomePod, which Apple released in January, can stream lossless 24-bit/48kHz audio directly from Apple Music, using its own Wi-Fi connection to the internet. This isn't news: Apple added 24-bit lossless playback (via Apple's ALAC codec) to the first-gen HomePod and HomePod mini in 2021, along with Dolby Atmos support.

Read more