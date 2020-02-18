Home Theater

Marshall blends serenity with rock ‘n roll in the noise canceling Monitor II ANC

By

Marshall Headphones’ Monitor II A.N.C headphones have arrived, as the brand best associated with guitar amps and Rock ‘n Roll continues its foray into the headphone hemisphere. The latest in Marshall’s lineup, the Monitor II A.N.C. are also the brand’s first over-ear active noise-canceling headphones.

Marshall unveiled the new headphones on Tuesday, hailing the Monitor II A.N.C. as the premium product of Marshall’s family. With a retail price of $319, the Monitor II A.N.C. come with several intriguing features, headlined by noise-canceling abilities and built-in support for Google Assistant.

For its own active noise cancellation, Marshall says it is utilizing technology that “continuously pinpoints and measures ambient noise” in order to block outside interferences. The headphones feature an ANC button, allowing listeners to toggle between active noise canceling, “Monitoring Mode,” or off.

The headphones also boast up to 30 hours of wireless playtime when using active noise canceling, and up to 45 hours without it. The Monitor II A.N.C. also boast quick charging for up to five hours of playtime on a 15-minute charge.

As with the previous Marshall Monitors, the new Marshall headphones will rely on 40mm dynamic drivers. The previous edition had powerful bass and a detailed upper register, albeit some occasional balance issues among the frequencies. We’ll have to wait until we get these over-ear headphones, well, over the ears before we can comment on what Marshall calls a “superior sound” with “bright and crisp highs, punchy mids and deep bass.”

Integrated into the Monitor II A.N.C. is Google Assistant, activated by pressing the M-Button on the headphones. Pulling up Google Assistant will let you access playlists, read text messages, or get directions without having to navigate to your phone.

Marshall Monitor II ANC

Another physical feature of the headphones is a familiar one in the form of the company’s Multi-Directional Control Knob, which provides easy control over music playback and calling functions. Aside from the buttons and knobs, Marshall maintains the Rock ’n Roll aesthetic that’s not only featured prominently in the original Monitors but has been a longtime calling card of the brand itself.

The headphones also have a collapsible design, and come with a USB-C charging cable, a detachable 3.5 mm cord and a canvas carrying bag for storage. We’ll be bringing in the headphones soon, so we’ll let you know soon how they fare against top challengers in the ultra-competitive traveling headphone space like Sony’s WH-1000XM3 and the Bose 700.

