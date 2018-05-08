Marshall’s Major III headphones crank up audio quality, keep classic design

Share

Marshall’s first take on its Major headphones weren’t as impressive as we expected, but the company remedied that with the Major II. Not only did the second generation deliver on the promise of the original headphones, but they also introduced a wireless model. Now Marshall is delivering its latest iteration of the line with the Major III headphones, which is available in both wired and wireless models.

At first glance, you’d be forgiven for assuming that not much has changed in the Marshall Major III headphones, but the company just didn’t want to mess with the classic look it had established with the earlier iterations. The updated Major III headphones pack in new 40mm drivers that the company says have been carefully tuned for improved audio performance over the Major II, with a clear, more defined sound that doesn’t sacrifice when it comes to low-end thump.

If you’re the type that has headphones on for most of the day, you’ll be glad to hear that the new Major III includes updated ear cushions for a fit that is more comfortable and stays that way for longer listening sessions. The headphones have also been re-engineered with a straight fit headband and slimmer hinges for a less bulky look. The outer part of the headphones has been given real vinyl details, making the headphones look and even feel more similar to the classic amps and speaker cabinets that the Marshall name has been known for since the 1960s.

The wireless version of the Major III headphones features Bluetooth with aptX, as did the last wireless model, and that’s not the only thing you’ll be glad hasn’t changed. One of the strongest aspects of the Major II Wireless was the 30-hour battery life, and that remains intact on the Major III headphones, meaning you’ll be able to listen for a long time without searching for a charging cable.

The Marshall Major III headphones are available now at retailers and via the company’s website, with the wired model selling for $80 and the wireless model going for $150. If these headphones aren’t exactly your cup of tea, be sure to take a look at our list of the best headphones that are currently available.