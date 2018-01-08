MicroLED vs. OLED: Two hot TV technologies battle for your dollars

A few months ago, Samsung introduced a new 34-foot cinema display to relatively little fanfare. It was an LED screen that aimed to replace projectors in movie theaters, but what most folks didn’t catch was the new TV tech the huge, modular screens were packing: MicroLED. Now that cutting-edge technology has made its way to the consumer level in the form of the just-announced Samsung 146-inch MicroLED TV, which the company is calling “The Wall.”

The new TV is already turning heads due to its sheer size, but dig a little deeper and it becomes clear this isn’t just another massive TV for the early-adopting 1 percent. This is a shot across LG’s OLED bow, and it could very well be an OLED killer in the long term.

In theory, MicroLED should offer perfect blacks, excellent color, and near-perfect off-angle viewing.

To understand why MicroLED is such a big deal, we need a quick refresher on how modern-day TVs work: Presently, what we call LED TVs are really LCD panels with a bunch of LED lights behind them. LCD screens can’t make their own light, so it’s necessary to shine light behind them in order to get a picture.

The reason OLED TVs get such great reviews is because OLED panels are what we call an “emissive display” technology. Each pixel in an OLED screen makes its own light — no backlights necessary. The advantages of an emissive display like OLED are perfect black levels, excellent color, and near-perfect off-angle viewing — in a nutshell, OLED is excellent at everything LCD/LED TVs are not. The downside to OLED? Because they are made with organic compounds, they are expensive to make, somewhat limited in brightness, and can suffer burn-in under the most excruciating viewing scenarios.

Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

The exciting thing about MicroLED is that it is also an emissive display, but unlike OLED, it doesn’t rely on organic compounds to make light. In theory, MicroLED should offer perfect blacks, excellent color, and near-perfect off-angle viewing, just like OLED, but they should also be even brighter, very slim, immune to burn-in, and, ultimately, less expensive to make than OLED.

Samsung’s MicroLED prototype needs some work before it is ready for prime time.

In addition to promising stellar picture performance, Samsung’s MicroLED TVs are based on a modular system, allowing users to customize the size the of their screen, with potential to grow it in the future. For now, since this is a brand-new technology, Samsung is only offering a MicroLED TV in a huge, 146-inch package. But, as has always been with massive first-time introductions, the tech in the TV will trickle down to smaller and less expensive TVs over the next few years.

Though MicroLED sounds great in theory, it remains to be see if it will compete with OLED in practice. To be sure, our first impressions on picture quality are mostly positive. As you’ll see in our video above, the picture quality was extremely impressive, with the deep blacks, ultra-vibrant color, and excellent off-angle viewing playing out exactly as we were led to expect. Look a little closer, though, and you can see that Samsung’s MicroLED prototype needs some work before it is ready for prime time. When the picture dims, individual panels are clearly visible — not something folks will be so willing to accept.

Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Whether Samsung can get MicroLED scaled down to 55- and 65-inch screen sizes and smooth it out soon enough to take a bite out of the premium TV sales share LG is enjoying with OLED right now is another matter entirely.

Expect to see much more coverage on MicroLED from DigitalTrends in the coming weeks, including an even more comprehensive look at MicroLED vs. OLED TV.