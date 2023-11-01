 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

NFL Sunday Ticket slashes price for the back half of the season

Phil Nickinson
By
NFL Sunday Ticket on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

We’re halfway through the 2023/24 NFL season, which is the first for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV. By most accounts, it’s been a successful rookie season despite a pretty major hiccup this past Sunday. And while we shouldn’t expect any sort of reparation for the outage, those who didn’t make the leap to NFL Sunday Ticket can now do so for the rest of the season at a sizable discount.

Here’s how things break down for the remainder of the season, depending on where and how you want to watch. On YouTube TV, the rest of the season costs $174 on its own, or $194 if you want NFL RedZone. On YouTube proper (via YouTube Primetime Channels), you’ll pay $224 for NFL Sunday Ticket on its own, or $244 for NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone.

Recommended Videos

In other words, you’ll get half the season — we’re about to start Week 9, out of 18 total — for about half the price. And to sweeten the deal on YouTube TV, you’ll also get two free months of Max (formerly HBO Max) if you sign up.

Related

The usual caveats all apply here. If a game falls under blackout rules where you live, that game won’t be available. Also, once you pay, that’s it. No refunds.

Still, that’s not a bad deal if you have a team that’s playing better than you expected and you want to be sure you can watch them on Sundays. And now’s a good time to remind everyone that NFL Sunday Ticket is only good for the Sunday lunchtime and afternoon games. Sunday Night, Thursday Night, and Monday night games aren’t included here. But for Sundays? It’s been excellent, and also lets you take advantage of multiview, so you can watch multiple games at once.

While Google hasn’t said how many subscribers NFL Sunday Ticket has garnered in its first season on YouTube and YouTube TV, execs did say in the company’s third-quarter earnings call that YouTube TV was still growing, thanks in no small part to NFL Sunday Ticket. We also don’t know how much growth we’re talking about. The last numbers Google gave for YouTube TV put the streaming service at 5 million subscribers as of mid-2022, and it should still be the largest of its type in the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Verizon is giving away NFL Sunday Ticket for free
NFL Sunday Ticket info for YouTube TV as seen on a phone.

Verizon announced today that it's giving new and existing customers the opportunity to get NFL Sunday Ticket for free. Yes, there are some details, but the bottom line is a whole bunch of folks are going to be able to watch out-of-market NFL games this year on YouTube or YouTube TV, and not pay an extra cent for it. (And some will at least get a $100 discount.)

The deal will be available starting July 27.

Read more
NFL Sunday Ticket will allow for unlimited streams at home
NFL Sunday Ticket landing page on an iPad.

YouTube and YouTube TV will allow die-hard NFL fans who pony up a few hundred bucks for NFL Sunday Ticket to watch as many games as they want, so long as you're on your home network. The news came in the form of a couple of tweets from the gold-checkmarked account.

That means you'll be able to watch on as many devices as you have on hand, whether they're phones, TVs, or tablets, in a web browser, or on other devices, like a smart TV or gaming platform.

Read more
MLS Season Pass: price, how to watch, and more
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

American football isn't the only football that found a new digital home in 2023 (NFL Sunday Ticket has made the leap to YouTube and YouTube TV). MLS — that's Major League Soccer — moves to a new online home with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

That doesn't mean that Apple is the only way to watch any of the top flight of processional soccer in the U.S. And there's a bit of explaining to do when it comes to precisely where and how you can watch. But the short version is that Apple seems like a pretty good home for the most popular sport in the world, and one that continues to grow by leaps and bounds in America.

Read more