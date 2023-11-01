NFL Sunday Ticket slashes price for the back half of the season

We’re halfway through the 2023/24 NFL season, which is the first for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV. By most accounts, it’s been a successful rookie season despite a pretty major hiccup this past Sunday. And while we shouldn’t expect any sort of reparation for the outage, those who didn’t make the leap to NFL Sunday Ticket can now do so for the rest of the season at a sizable discount.

Here’s how things break down for the remainder of the season, depending on where and how you want to watch. On YouTube TV, the rest of the season costs $174 on its own, or $194 if you want NFL RedZone. On YouTube proper (via YouTube Primetime Channels), you’ll pay $224 for NFL Sunday Ticket on its own, or $244 for NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone.

In other words, you’ll get half the season — we’re about to start Week 9, out of 18 total — for about half the price. And to sweeten the deal on YouTube TV, you’ll also get two free months of Max (formerly HBO Max) if you sign up.

The usual caveats all apply here. If a game falls under blackout rules where you live, that game won’t be available. Also, once you pay, that’s it. No refunds.

Still, that’s not a bad deal if you have a team that’s playing better than you expected and you want to be sure you can watch them on Sundays. And now’s a good time to remind everyone that NFL Sunday Ticket is only good for the Sunday lunchtime and afternoon games. Sunday Night, Thursday Night, and Monday night games aren’t included here. But for Sundays? It’s been excellent, and also lets you take advantage of multiview, so you can watch multiple games at once.

While Google hasn’t said how many subscribers NFL Sunday Ticket has garnered in its first season on YouTube and YouTube TV, execs did say in the company’s third-quarter earnings call that YouTube TV was still growing, thanks in no small part to NFL Sunday Ticket. We also don’t know how much growth we’re talking about. The last numbers Google gave for YouTube TV put the streaming service at 5 million subscribers as of mid-2022, and it should still be the largest of its type in the U.S.

