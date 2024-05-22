 Skip to main content
Walmart’s Memorial Day sale has a 75-inch 4K TV for under $450

The onn. 75” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV is a living room with orange walls.
Onn.

Walmart is often the home of the best TV deals and right now, it has a huge discount on the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV. Usually costing $498, it’s down to $448 so you’re saving $50. That’s not a huge discount with some large TVs but it is here when you’re already only paying under $500 anyhow. Here’s what you need to know about this sweet budget 4K TV.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV

You won’t see Onn. featuring on our look at the best TV brands but that’s not to say it’s a bad brand by any means. If you simply need a cheap TV, it’s a great option for keeping costs down while still scoring a huge TV.

With the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV, you get a crystal clear picture from the 4K screen. It also has Roku Smart TV built-in. That means you can easily stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes that are available across thousands of free or paid channels. Its home screen is customizable so you can easily adjust things to your needs meaning you can quickly find all your favorites within seconds. Further helping you access your TV, the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV also works via a free Roku app. It’s simple to browse channels or use voice controls using this method, saving the need to grab your remote so often.

Adding to the functionality, the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV is smart home ready. It works with Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, just like the best TVs do. It all adds up to make the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV a pretty useful TV for the price. There are three HDMI ports, along with other extras such as headphone jack, LAN, and USB, so you’ve got all the essentials.

While the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV won’t blow your mind with its image quality, it’s still more than good enough for the price. Usually costing $498, the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV is down to $448 right now at Walmart which is a fantastic price for such a huge TV. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

