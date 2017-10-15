Get all your streaming content in one place with Reelgood

Why it matters to you Tired of switching from Amazon to Hulu to HBO? Find them all in one place with Reelgood.

We’ve come a long way since the dawn of television and its limited selection of channels and programming. But now that we’ve all the content in the world, it seems as though we’re (almost) yearning for those days of yore. After all, with so many shows, networks, and streaming services to choose from, how are we really supposed to relax? Here to help answer that question is Reelgood, branded as the “TV Guide for streamers with every streaming source in one place.”

Initially launched in 2015 as an iPhone app, Reelgood got its start as more of a social network for movie buffs. But it soon became apparent that what people really need is a way to discover the best of Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and every other service, all in one place.

“Until now, people have accessed their content in the way that’s been driven by business demands—not consumer needs. People shouldn’t be forced to waste time every night flipping between streaming apps to see if there are new episodes of the shows they watch or what content they have access to,” Reelgood founder David Sanderson told TechCrunch. “It should all be in one place and there shouldn’t be any barriers between them and the perfect show or movie. You’d never check the websites for American Airlines, Southwest, Alaska, etc. to book a flight — you’d just use Kayak. It’s time we get the same experience for [subscription video on demand], and that’s exactly what we’re doing at Reelgood.”

If you check out Reelgood, you’ll be able to see content from more than 250 streaming services, all in one place. Sure, it’s still a bit overwhelming, but in some sense, it’s a lot easier than going to each of these different services and trying to find your next binge.

When you sign up for the free service, you can select the services you want displayed (or more saliently, the ones you already subscribe to), with options including Fox, CBS, HBO, and of course, Netflix and Hulu. You can then browse by genre or keyword, and you’ll also see recommended content like popular and trending shows, or new releases. The service also displays IMDB ratings, movie trailers, and summaries to make your life easier.

Once you’ve made a decision about what you want to watch, Reelgood takes you directly to the service hosting that content, and you can continue on your merry way.

As it stands, Reelgood is available only on iOS and on desktop, but the team tells Digital Trends that an Android version will be available by the end of the year.