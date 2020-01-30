In a surprising turn of events, Roku has announced it will pull all of Fox cable channels from its platform on February 1 — a day before Super Bowl LIV. Viewers who wish to stream the annual sporting spectacle will have no choice other than to subscribe to a separate streaming service where Fox is available, Roku told its customers via a mass email.

“You can still watch Fox channels through these services: FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, SlingTV, YouTube TV, and other live TV services, many of which offer free trials. If you have a Roku TV, you may be able to receive Fox over the air with an antenna,” Roku wrote in the email.

If you’re a Roku user now seeking the best alternatives to watching the big game on the Roku Fox apps, we have a round-up of all of the other ways you can watch it.

The abrupt announcement especially comes as a shock since Fox had earlier stated its first-ever 4K HDR coverage of the Super Bowl will be available on a range of 4K platforms, including Roku. Moments before the email was sent out, however, the entertainment conglomerate took down mentions of Roku from its websites.

In addition to Fox Sports, Roku customers will be losing direct access to Fox Now, Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Soccer, Big Ten Network, and Fox Nation.

The departure of Fox channels from Roku stems from a licensing disagreement between the two companies. The Fox-Roku contract is set to expire on February 1st and the companies have seemingly been in conflict over the extension’s terms.

Roku, in a statement, said it offered Fox an extension, but unless they reach an agreement, it will be forced to remove the channels.

Fox, on the other hand, claims Roku is trying to force its hand days before the Super Bowl. “Roku’s threat to delete Fox apps from its customers’ devices is a naked effort to use its customers as pawns,” the company said in a statement to The Verge. “To be clear, Fox has not asked Roku to remove our apps, and we would prefer Roku continue to make them available without interruption. Roku’s tactics are a poorly timed negotiating ploy, fabricating a crisis with no thought for the alarm it generated among its own customers.”

It’s still likely Fox and Roku may reach a last-minute deal and allow customers to watch Super Bowl LIV in 4K HDR. Until then, if you’re a Roku user, you will have to look elsewhere for Fox content.

Editors' Recommendations