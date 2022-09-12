 Skip to main content
Roku rolls out a cheaper subwoofer and updated low-end streaming box

Phil Nickinson
By

Roku today has rolled out its latest hardware, with a new subwoofer looking to hold down the low end and a new streaming box anchoring the most economical spot in that lineup.

The bigger of the two releases, both literally and figuratively, is the new Roku Wireless Bass. The name pretty much explains it all: It’s a wireless subwoofer that you can plant anywhere in a room (because the low end doesn’t care so much where it comes from) to fill out that part of the sound spectrum.

Roku Wireless Bass.

The Wireless Bass doesn’t work just on its own, or with any non-Roku system, actually. You’ll need to pair it with a Roku Streambar, Roku Wireless Speakers, or with the Roku TV Wireless Soundbar. Pairing should be simple — Roku’s done a really good job of that setup — and from there you should feel your living room or bedroom start to rumble more.

The Wireless bass is available for pre-order today and will be available starting November 7, 2022, for $130. It’ll live alongside the larger Roku Wireless Subwoofer, which remains at $180 for a more premium low-end sound.

All things Roku

“At Roku, every improvement and addition to our product line is thoughtfully crafted and tested to bring value to our customers,” Chris Larson, Vice President of Retail Strategy at Roku, said in a press release. “Today’s launch provides even more choices to fit every budget, allowing customers to get the home entertainment experience they deserve without breaking the bank.”

Roku Express 2022 model.

Also new is an update to the entry-level Roku Express. There’s not a whole lot to write home about here, considering it still tops out at 1080p. But new dual-band WiFi will help ensure a more stable internet connection which is key for this sort of thing. Still, this is the sort of thing that you’ll only want to buy if you’ve got a dumb TV that’s limited to the lower resolution. Anyone with a 4K set will want to at least spend the extra $10 for one of Roku’s 4K models.

The new Roku Express will still retail for $30 and is available for preorder now. Look for it to ship starting October 16.

The new hardware will be bolstered by Roku OS 11.5, also announced today. New features there include the ability to connect Bluetooth headphones for private listening, updated visual search results, improved voice search, a platform-wide save list, and a lot more.

