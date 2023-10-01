Samsung just knocked $200 off this massive 85-inch 4K TV

Samsung is well-known for its smartphones and TVs; we’re always amazed at the tech and price tag whenever we see them. For example, this 85-inch UHD CU7000 class is massive, but its regular price is a whopping $1,300, which is often too much to ask of folks. Luckily, Samsung has an excellent deal with a $200 discount, bringing it down to a slightly more palatable $1,100, which is still quite a bit of money until you remember it’s for a massive 85-inch Samsung TV. As such, this is one of our favorite Samsung TV deals this week and well worth a grab if you want a big-screen TV.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Crystal UHD CU7000

Under the hood, the UHD CU7000 runs the Crystal Processor 4K, one of their better processors, which gives you a lot of great features, such as 4k upscaling so that you can watch your older content without an issue. Similarly, beyond just getting the typical HDR, you also get HLG, a type of HDR most broadcasters use, especially sports broadcasters. As such, if you’re a sports fan, this is a great TV for both its size and HLG support. You also get PurColor, a technology that covers a wider section of the color gamut, giving you better colors than a traditional TV at a lower or similar price point. Another feature we like is the Q-Symphony, which lets you sync up any other Q-series or S-Series Samsung soundbars you might have to create a really impressive surround sound feeling.

The whole thing is, of course, built on Samsung’s own Smart TV Hub, which gives you access to all the apps and features you’d expect from the likes of Google TV and Roku. Also, if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can sync it up for some additional features and controls, which is pretty nifty. One of the coolest features, though, is the Samsung Gaming Hub, which gives you access to several game streaming services so you can play directly on the TV without needing to have your own console or gaming PC.

If you’re looking for a big TV on a budget, then the 85-inch Crystal UHD CU7000 is the one to go for. Not only does it have the great build quality and features of a Samsung TV, but it also has a great deal from Samsung, bringing the price down to $1,100 rather than the usual $1,300. That said, if that’s a bit too pricey for you or the screen too big, there are a lot of other great TV deals you can take advantage of.

