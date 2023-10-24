 Skip to main content
85-inch model of Samsung’s Frame TV is over $1,500 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
Samsung

Stylish and a fantastic TV, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV is currently on sale at Walmart. Usually priced at $4,297, it’s down to $2,749 for a limited time as part of Walmart’s flash deals so you save a huge $1,548. While this isn’t an impulse purchase, if you’ve been checking out all the TV deals for a truly great TV to invest in, this is your chance. Check it out now by either hitting the buy button or keep reading while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV

As one of the best TV brands, Samsung has truly changed up the TV world with the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV. Unlike other TVs, it’s designed solely to be placed on your wall. The idea is that it has an art mode when the TV is off so that it becomes a display of your art collection, whether that’s through your own photos or by choosing from the Art Store with more than 1,400 works of art to choose from. A built-in motion sensor means it only displays such artwork if the TV knows someone is in the room. It looks gorgeous and blends into your surroundings so much better than the other best TVs.

It’s also a fantastic TV in its own right thanks to its use of QLED technology. It has 100% Color Volume so you get a gorgeous picture every time. There’s also Quantum HDR technology which provides an expanded range of color and contrast so you gain deeper blacks and brighter whites and other colors. Samsung makes many of the best QLED TVs and that’s easily reflected here, whether you’re watching a movie or playing a game.

It also has other nice extras like Anti Reflection technology and a Matte Display Film premium matte finish so that you don’t have to worry about glare or light distraction. Adding to the great aesthetic, you can swap out the bezels to suit your living room style better too. If you hate to have a TV that steals all the focus at home, you’ll appreciate how well the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV blends in.

Normally priced at $4,297, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV is down to $2,749 for a limited time only at Walmart. Buying it now means you save $1,548 off the usual price so this is a deal you really don’t want to miss. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below.

