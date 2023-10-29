Whenever you purchase from TV deals these days, it’s highly recommended you also invest in soundbar deals for more powerful audio that will give justice to 4K Ultra HD resolution. Here’s an offer you shouldn’t refuse if you want a home theater setup that will rival theaters — the Samsung HW-Q750C soundbar for $480, following a $320 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $800. We’re not sure how long the savings on this soundbar system will remain online though, so you should push through with your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q750C soundbar

The Samsung HW-Q750C soundbar is a 5.1.2-channel soundbar, and our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains these numbers. The “5” refers to the number of channels — the standard left and right channel, a center channel that improves dialog clarity, and two more channels for rear or surround sound speakers. The “1” means it comes with a subwoofer, and in this case, a wireless subwoofer. Finally, the “2” refers to a pair of upwards-firing dedicated drivers, allowing the soundbar to support Dolby Atmos sound. With the Samsung HW-Q750C soundbar running in your living room, it will feel like you’re watching your favorite movies in the cinemas, but from the comfort of your couch.

If you own a Samsung TV, Q-Symphony technology will play audio from the Samsung HW-Q750C soundbar and the TV’s speakers at the same time for louder and more immersive sound. The soundbar also works with voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, and it can stream music from your mobile devices through Apple AirPlay 2 or Google Chromecast.

With TVs getting larger but slimmer, there’s less room to pack them with powerful speakers. That’s why you’ll need a top-performance soundbar like the Samsung HW-Q750C soundbar system, which is fortunately on sale right now from Best Buy at $320 off. Instead of $800, you’ll only have to pay $480, which is a steal considering all the technology and features in this audio device. You’ll have to complete the transaction as soon as possible if you want to pocket the savings though, because if you delay to tomorrow, the Samsung HW-Q750C soundbar system may be back to its usual price.

Editors' Recommendations