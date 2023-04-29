 Skip to main content
This 85-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV is $1,530 off for a limited time

Albert Bassili
Samsung 2021 QN80A 4K QLED TV

There’s no better way to level up your home theater setup than with a massive 85-inch TV, and Samsung is one of the best TV brands for that sort of upgrade. Unfortunately, high-end Samsung TVs are quite expensive, which is why you’ll likely be a bit shocked with this massive discount on the Samsung Q80B on Woot, bringing it down to $1,770 from the usual $3,298 MSRP. That’s almost 50% off the suggested price, which is pretty big, just like this TV.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV

As you’d expect from a high-end Samsung TV, the Q80B has a lot of features packed into it, the least of which is the QLED panel that helps provide some of the best color reproduction on the market. On top of that, you get HDRx12, which essentially means it can hit a peak brightness of 1,200 nits when running HDR, which is pretty excellent given the ideal minimum for HDR is 1,000 nits. It also has both Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, the latter of which recreates 3D sound from a non-3D source, which is pretty fancy, and altogether means you don’t have to worry about getting a soundbar or surround sound setup if you don’t want to.

Besides that, it has all the usual integrations you’d expect, such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby, although the latter isn’t needed as much since the TV can integrate into the Samsung ecosystem pretty well, regardless. As for older, non-4k content, you’re in luck because the Q80B includes a surprisingly powerful 4k upscaler, so you can watch all your content at 4k, although it’s important to note the output will vary in quality based on the source. We’d also like to point out that it has a 100Hz refresh rate, which is great if you’re into sports and action-packed media since the higher refresh rate helps with a smoother image.

All in all, the Samsung Q80B is a beast of a TV, not only in its 85-inch size but also with how many features Samsung has managed to pack into it. Even better is the massive 46% discount from Woot, bringing it down to $1,770 from the usual $3,298. On the other hand, if that’s still a bit too pricey for you, it’s worth checking out these other great TV deals for some alternatives.

