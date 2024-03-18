Sling TV has all the March Madness Games, and it’s $40 off

It’s March and we’re ready for the madness. This year, it is coming in the form of not being able to find all of the season’s NBA games easily on standard streaming services. Luckily, there is an easy, affordable solution to all of this via Sling TV. The service, which has affordable sports-oriented plans, is offering great deals for this season. For example, those that prepay for four months of Sling Orange service now will be able to save $40 over the course of those same months, or $10 per month. You can also get NBA League Pass — which opens up access to all of the games — for just $10 for your first month. Tap the button below to start selecting the plan that’s right for you or keep reading to learn more about this deal, why we love Sling TV, and what plans get you what games.

Why you should watch March Madness on Sling TV

The popular live TV streaming service is built around two teams, the Orange Plan team and the Blue Plan team. If you’re a sports fan, you want that Orange Plan that adds ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN 3 to the mix of 26 already-great channels like TNT, Cartoon Network, and AMC. And adding NBA League Pass on top of that gets you access to even more games. In fact, with the Sling Orange + NBA League Pass, you’ll get national coverage on ESPN and TNT, every out of market game (excluding those that are subject to local blackouts), and games from ABC on ESPN3.

Of course, you can still do quite well with just regular Sling Orange — which you can get for as low as $20 for your first month — as evidenced by , which lists all of the games alongside which plans will cover those games.

While there’s no Sling TV free trial going on at the moment, you can access these aforementioned plans at a reduced cost at this time. You can get Sling Orange with NBA League Pass for $50 instead of $55 per month for six months, Sling Orange for $20 instead of $40 for the first month, or NBA League Pass with Sling Freestream for $10 instead of $15 for the first month. And, if you prepay for four months of Sling Orange (the best plan for sports fans) right now you can save $40. Check out this plan, as well as the entirety of what Sling has to offer, via the button below.

