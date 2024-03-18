 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sling TV has all the March Madness Games, and it’s $40 off

John Alexander
By
Jayson Tatum goes up for a shot in a basketball game.
Erik Drost / Flickr

It’s March and we’re ready for the madness. This year, it is coming in the form of not being able to find all of the season’s NBA games easily on standard streaming services. Luckily, there is an easy, affordable solution to all of this via Sling TV. The service, which has affordable sports-oriented plans, is offering great deals for this season. For example, those that prepay for four months of Sling Orange service now will be able to save $40 over the course of those same months, or $10 per month. You can also get NBA League Pass — which opens up access to all of the games — for just $10 for your first month. Tap the button below to start selecting the plan that’s right for you or keep reading to learn more about this deal, why we love Sling TV, and what plans get you what games.

Why you should watch March Madness on Sling TV

The popular live TV streaming service is built around two teams, the Orange Plan team and the Blue Plan team. If you’re a sports fan, you want that Orange Plan that adds ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN 3 to the mix of 26 already-great channels like TNT, Cartoon Network, and AMC. And adding NBA League Pass on top of that gets you access to even more games. In fact, with the Sling Orange + NBA League Pass, you’ll get national coverage on ESPN and TNT, every out of market game (excluding those that are subject to local blackouts), and games from ABC on ESPN3.

Of course, you can still do quite well with just regular Sling Orange — which you can get for as low as $20 for your first month — as evidenced by , which lists all of the games alongside which plans will cover those games.

Trending Deals:

While there’s no Sling TV free trial going on at the moment, you can access these aforementioned plans at a reduced cost at this time. You can get Sling Orange with NBA League Pass for $50 instead of $55 per month for six months, Sling Orange for $20 instead of $40 for the first month, or NBA League Pass with Sling Freestream for $10 instead of $15 for the first month. And, if you prepay for four months of Sling Orange (the best plan for sports fans) right now you can save $40. Check out this plan, as well as the entirety of what Sling has to offer, via the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Don’t miss your chance to get this 85-inch 4K TV for $700
The Hisense U7K on a TV stand.

If you've always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with an 85-inch screen but you haven't been able to afford it, this may be the opportunity that you've been waiting for -- a $200 discount from Best Buy on the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV, which slashes its price from $900 to just $700. That's a very affordable price for a display of this size, but we're pretty sure that this offer won't last long. As one of the most attractive TV deals in the market today, we expect stocks to run out pretty quickly, so finalize your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV
You're going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to check if you have enough space for the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV, because it could be much larger than you think. Once you confirm that it will fit in your living room or bedroom, you can look forward to an impressive visual experience from one of the best TV brands. The TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for clear and realistic images on the screen, support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for even better picture quality, and DTS Virtual: X for immersive audio that completes the cinematic sensation while you're watching your favorite shows and movies.

Read more
Crutchfield sale: Up to $1,500 off LG TVs — including the fantastic C3
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.

Crutchfield has some fantastic TV deals going on at the moment with one of our favorites -- the LG C3 -- featuring prominently. Alongside that are many other exceptional OLED TVs. With 17 available in the sale, it’s a good idea to take a look for yourself through the button below. If you want to read more about the TVs we love though, keep reading and we’ll explain all.

What to shop for in the Crutchfield LG TV sale
One of the best TVs around is currently $900 off at Crutchfield with the

Read more
Don’t miss this huge sale on Yamaha home theater receivers
Yamaha RX-S601 slimline network AV receiver image lifestyle

If you want something to boost the sound on your home cinema setup and soundbar deals just don’t cut it, check out the huge sale that Crutchfield has on Yamaha home theater receivers. There are six different models in the sale with prices starting from just $300 so there’s something for every budget and need. To see the full sale, click the button below. If you want some guidance on what to consider buying, keep reading while we take you through the highlights.

What to shop for in the Yamaha home theater receiver sale
Yamaha makes some of the best AV receivers around so you’re in safe hands here. The sale’s top seller is the

Read more