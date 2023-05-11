 Skip to main content
Sonos Sub Mini just got an extremely rare price cut

Sonos Sub Mini on a table.
If your home theater setup needs a new subwoofer, you should consider going for the Sonos Sub Mini. It provides amazing value at its original price of $429, but with a 7% discount from Amazon’s Woot, you can get it for even cheaper at just $400 for $29 in savings. You won’t always get the chance at buying this wireless subwoofer with a price cut, so before stocks run out, you’ll have to go through the purchase process quickly to secure your own Sonos Sub Mini.

Why you should buy the Sonos Sub Mini wireless subwoofer

Sonos is one of the best speaker brands with wireless whole-home audio as its calling card, and its Sonos One is in our roundup of the best speakers as the best Wi-Fi speakers that you can buy. The Sonos Sub Mini completes its offerings as a wireless subwoofer that’s easy to set up using just its power cable, a 5 GHz Wi-Fi connection, and the Sonos app. It offers fantastic sound for its size, and you can also use the Sonos app to make further audio adjustments. The Sonos Sub Mini also features a simple and elegant design that will let it match the aesthetic of anywhere you decide to place it.

In our Sonos Sub Mini versus Sonos Sub comparison, we end up with a draw between the wireless subwoofers. However, the Sonos Sub Mini remains the better option for smaller homes, and for those who have invested in the Sonos ecosystem as it works with several of the brand’s peripherals. The Sonos Sub Mini is also more affordable than the Sonos Sub, while still packing a punch.

The Sonos Sub Mini will be an amazing addition to any speaker setup. If you think you need it, you should probably purchase it right now from Amazon’s Woot, where the wireless subwoofer is currently available with a rare price cut that brings it down to $400 from $429. The $29 discount isn’t much, but it’s an acceptable bonus while adding the Sonos Sub Mini to your home. You need to hurry though — there are still several days left on the offer, but we’re not sure if stocks will last until it expires.

