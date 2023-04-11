 Skip to main content
This popular 55-inch Sony 4K TV just had its price slashed to $450

Sony is among the best TV brands in the market, and one of its most popular products, the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV, is currently available from Best Buy with a $100 discount that brings its price down to $450 from its original price of $550. There’s no telling how long stocks will last because this offer will surely attract a lot of attention from shoppers, so it’s highly recommended that you purchase the 4K TV right now while the deal is still online.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV

The Sony X75K 4K TV is powered by Sony’s 4K Processor X1, which makes sure that the images that are shown on its 55-inch screen are smooth, clear, and colorful. You’ll be able to watch shows and movies with sharp details because of the display’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, and Sony’s 4K X-Reality PRO picture processing technology upscales all content to near-4K quality so that you can maximize the large screen. If you’re a fan of action movies and sports programs, you’ll be able to follow all the fast-moving scenes as they’ll be blur-free with the help of Sony’s Motionflow XR.

Like all of the best TVs, the Sony X75K 4K TV is capable of accessing all of the popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. This is possible because it’s a smart TV that runs on the Google TV platform, which will let you easily go to your favorite content and provides recommendations through the home screen. The operating system also supports Google Assistant, so you can voice commands for a variety of functions like controlling playback, searching through streaming services’ libraries, and launching apps.

The 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV is discounted by $100 in one of the top TV deals that you can shop right now. You’ll only have to pay $450 to get the 4K TV from Best Buy instead of $550, but because of the product’s popularity, you probably don’t have much time left to take advantage of the offer. Stocks are probably selling out fast, so buy the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV for cheaper than usual while you still can.

