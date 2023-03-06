If you’re planning to upgrade your home theater setup, why not do so with one of the highest-rated 4K TVs on Best Buy? With an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars, and 264 5-star reviews out of a total of 345 reviews, the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV doesn’t have any shortage of fans. It’s an even better purchase if you’re able to take advantage of an ongoing $100 discount that brings its price down to $450 from $550.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV

The Sony X75K 4K TV, which is powered by the brand’s 4K Processor X1, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution so that you can watch your favorite shows and movies with clear details, rich colors, and detailed contrast. The TV is also capable of upscaling all content to near 4K quality, which will let you further maximize its large display. You’ll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy if the spot where you want to place it can fit a 55-inch screen though — if it will, then the Sony X75K 4K TV will be the perfect choice.

Like the best TVs, the Sony X75K 4K TV is a smart TV. It’s running on the Google TV platform, which grants easy access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. The Google TV interface puts together all your favorite content in one place, but it also curates suggestions for shows and movies that you may like, based on your viewing habits. The platform also enables Google Assistant support, which will let you use voice commands to initiate searches, control playback, and even check out the other smart home devices on your network.

Here’s one of the top TV deals that you can shop right now — the extremely well-reviewed 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV for just $450 from Best Buy, for savings of $100 on its original price of $550. It’s perfect for your living room, bedroom, or any spot in the house with enough space, but you’ll need to buy the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV as soon as possible if you want get it with a discount.

