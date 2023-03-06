 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This top-rated Sony 55-inch 4K TV is under $500 with latest deal

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re planning to upgrade your home theater setup, why not do so with one of the highest-rated 4K TVs on Best Buy? With an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars, and 264 5-star reviews out of a total of 345 reviews, the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV doesn’t have any shortage of fans. It’s an even better purchase if you’re able to take advantage of an ongoing $100 discount that brings its price down to $450 from $550.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV

The Sony X75K 4K TV, which is powered by the brand’s 4K Processor X1, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution so that you can watch your favorite shows and movies with clear details, rich colors, and detailed contrast. The TV is also capable of upscaling all content to near 4K quality, which will let you further maximize its large display. You’ll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy if the spot where you want to place it can fit a 55-inch screen though — if it will, then the Sony X75K 4K TV will be the perfect choice.

Like the best TVs, the Sony X75K 4K TV is a smart TV. It’s running on the Google TV platform, which grants easy access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. The Google TV interface puts together all your favorite content in one place, but it also curates suggestions for shows and movies that you may like, based on your viewing habits. The platform also enables Google Assistant support, which will let you use voice commands to initiate searches, control playback, and even check out the other smart home devices on your network.

Related

Here’s one of the top TV deals that you can shop right now — the extremely well-reviewed 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV for just $450 from Best Buy, for savings of $100 on its original price of $550. It’s perfect for your living room, bedroom, or any spot in the house with enough space, but you’ll need to buy the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV as soon as possible if you want get it with a discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best TVs of 2023: our favorites from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
Caleb Denison
Derek Malcolm
Michael Bizzaco
By Caleb Denison, Derek Malcolm and Michael Bizzaco
March 2, 2023
LG G2 OLED TV

With the groundwork for the best TVs of the year laid from January's tech extravaganza CES 2023, the coming months are shaping up to deliver some really big, really bright TVs with incredible picture technology, insanely fast refresh rates, wireless connectivity and much more. And as those TVs roll out, we'll be right here with the reviews of them all to share what all the fuss (or lack thereof) is all about — we're expecting big things from the likes of LG, Samsung, Sony, and even Roku.

In the meantime, 2022's TVs are still holding their own if you're looking for a new panel to rock some movies, shows, or games (video or otherwise) on and just can't wait — there will be deals, too. Whether you're looking for the best TVs money can buy, or simply want to score an excellent deal on a great set that won't break the bank, we know that even beginning to understand what models to look at can be extremely intimidating. But not to worry: We're here to help you make sense of all the best TVs on the market.

Read more
Perfect for March Madness, this Samsung 75-inch 8K TV is $1800 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 2, 2023
Samsung 2022 QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV.

March Madness is nearly upon us so this is a great time to check out the TV deals that might suit your needs best. In particular, we've got our eye on the Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV. When you buy direct from Samsung, it costs $2,900 meaning you save a huge $1,800 off the regular price of $4,700. While this isn't a cheap TV by any means, it's still a great bet if you've been considering high-end QLED TV deals in recent times. Let's take a deeper look at it before you consider a purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV
The Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV is a force to be reckoned with. 8K TV is clearly the future and while March Madness isn't broadcast in 8K, this TV is able to upscale all sources to an 8K-like picture. That way, March Madness looks fantastic and you're all set for the future too. As one of the best TV brands, Samsung knows how to get the best out of any technology, particularly QLED.

Read more
The best noise-canceling headphones of 2023: Sony, Bowers & Wilkins, and more
Simon Cohen
Michael Bizzaco
Tyler Lacoma
By Simon Cohen, Michael Bizzaco and Tyler Lacoma
March 1, 2023
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones sitting on a laptop keyboard.

If you're someone who flies a lot or takes a noisy subway or bus to work or even has to deal with a lot of background noise while at work, then you're no doubt here looking for the best noise-canceling headphones to hush your life a bit. They can take the edge off the world with advanced tech that can make your music and podcasts easier and more enjoyable to hear while also letting in just the right amount of the outside world with transparency mode, if you so desire.

While active noise cancellation, or ANC for short, has been around for a while now and it's almost standard in headphones from over-ear (our focus here) to earbuds, the feature is better in some than in others.
Whatever your listening needs may be, though, we've got you covered.

Read more