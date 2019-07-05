Digital Trends
Home Theater

Sony aims shrink ray at noise-canceling headphones with its WF-1000XM3 earbuds

Parker Hall
By
sony wf 1000xm3 news s noisecancelling large

Over the past several years, Sony has become a big player in the world of noise-canceling headphones, with its WH-1000XM3 over-ears easily ranking as our favorite pair of headphones ever since its launch. Today, the company has announced it will take a shrink ray to that tech, putting their acclaimed noise-canceling chip inside a brand new pair of true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3 (we know, confusing name).

The new headphones are packed with compelling features, including six hours of battery life with noise-canceling on (eight hours with it off) and a 24-hour charging case, and touch controls. Like Sony’s bigger over-ear model, you can touch the left earbud to quickly pipe in some ambient sound from the outside world, making it so you don’t have to remove a headphone to hear an announcement or have a quick conversation with a flight attendant.

In terms of aesthetics, these don’t appear to be the most compact true wireless headphones you’ll find, but they don’t look as bulky as the earhook-style Powerbeats Pro either. The WF-1000xM3 are pill-shaped buds that look like tiny versions of the Bluetooth headsets you may have used a decade ago.

sony wf 1000xm3 news b insituation large

A big thing Sony is touting about the new headphones is their sound quality. The headphones feature the company’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX), which has the ability to upscale compressed audio formats to make them sound of higher quality, and they also feature the ability to play 24-bit audio, which is the same bit depth at which it is typically recorded in the studio.

Another thing that the company has addressed explicitly in the WF-1000XM3 is video latency. Because older chips were slower, we’ve often seen true wireless models that simply don’t sync up with YouTube or Netflix on your phone. Sony says it has solved this problem with the WF-1000XM3, thanks to improved processors.  Call quality should also be excellent, with the company stating that it will employ both noise-canceling and specialized microphones to make sure you come through crystal clear on the phone.

We have yet to hear Sony’s latest pair of true wireless headphones, but we certainly look forward to spending some time with them in the coming days: We should be getting a pair in-house shortly, and will put them through their paces as soon as possible.

At least on the surface, these headphones seem as though they could be among the best on the true wireless market, which has yet to feature a great pair of noise-canceling headphones.  The WF-1000xM3 will be available for pre-order on Amazon starting today, and will ship to customers in August. They will cost $230.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Netflix confirms the Bluths are coming back for Arrested Development season 5
Klipsch WiSA audio system
Home Theater

Everything to know about WiSA, the wireless home theater technology

Although WiSA has been around for several years, you may not have heard of this wireless home theater technology. What is WiSA, and why should you care? We have all of these answers and more in our WiSA explainer.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Dell July 4 sale
Deals

Dell 4th of July Sale: XPS Laptops, Monitors, and 4K TV deals

If you’ve been itching to score a deal on something like the awesome Dell XPS 13 or one of Alienware’s beefy gaming laptops, then the Dell 4th of July sale is where you’ll find it.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Home Theater

Best Prime Day headphone deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Solitude doesn't come cheap, but Amazon has something up its sleeve that will make it a tad more affordable: Prime Day. That's right — the retailer's discounting top-rated headphones for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
sling tv
Home Theater

Everything to know about Sling TV: Channels, pricing, and more

Sling TV has grown a great deal since its launch. Now, there are more channels and more packages to choose from, with more being added all the time. Everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
good omens trailer
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don't wake the baby! How to connect your headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Stranger Things Season 3 in the mall
Movies & TV

Five big questions Stranger Things needs to answer in season 3

With season 3 of Stranger Things premiering July 4, there are plenty of mysteries when it comes to where the hit Netflix show will go in its third story arc. Here are five of our biggest questions.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Product Review

The Klipsch T5 headphones are classy AirPod killers with Apple-beating style

Klipsch’s new true wireless headphones are a classy, high-end pair of AirPod killers with better battery life, water resistance, and one of the prettiest charging cases you’ll ever see.
Posted By Parker Hall
samsung nu6900 65 inch walmart deal class 4k ultra hd smart led hdr tv
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale cuts $200 off this Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV

Boasting a stunning picture quality and smart functionalities, the Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV makes a solid midrange 4K TV at this price. Order yours today on Walmart for only $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Walmart slices $102 off this 50-inch Samsung 4K TV during 4th of July sale

Samsung released a more budget-friendly line of 4K TVs. Check out Walmart if you are looking for a great UHD TV deal. The retail giant is offering a $102 discount on the Samsung 50-inch class RU7100 smart 4K UHD TV.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Sony-WH-XB900N
Product Review

Sony’s WH-XB900N bring the bass, but you might wish they didn't

Sony’s latest noise-canceling headphones aim to bring big bass and solid noise cancellation for $100 less than the brand’s flagship WH-1000XM3. And while we love their usability and feature set, their performance makes a good case to…
Posted By Parker Hall
Samsung 2018 Q9F
Home Theater

QLED and OLED may have similar names, but they're totally different tech

The names may look almost identical, but OLED and QLED are two entirely different beasts. In our QLED vs. OLED battle, we dissect the differences between these dueling TV technologies and help determine which might be best for you.
Posted By Josh Levenson
8 times sci fi predictions the minority report
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (July 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
are expensive hdmi cables worth buying we asked an expert mem 3
Home Theater

These are the best HDMI cables for streaming all kinds of audio and video

Not all HDMI cables are created equal, but you don't need to spend an arm and leg to get one with the latest specs and performance. Here are our picks for the best cables that won't break the bank.
Posted By Simon Cohen