It’s hard to find a quality pair of wireless, over-the-ear headphones these days. There are so many models on the market, but not all of them are worth using. Luckily, there are some great Sony headphone deals going on.

You might also be interested to know that Best Buy has slashed the price of Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling and wireless over-the-ear headphones. You can get $52 off the full price, bringing it down to $298 total plus free shipping, or 1-hour pick-up at a local store. That price is good for all three colors, including black, midnight blue, and silver. These things are packed to the brim with excellent features like voice-assistant support, touch controls, and the unique Edge-AI system that upscales the quality of compressed digital music files.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 over-the-ear wireless headphones employ active noise cancellation with Dual Noise sensor technology to eliminate ambient noise without sacrificing your awareness. They also last for up to 30 hours. What’s more, with quick charging, you can plug them in for 10 minutes to get an additional 5 hours of listening time, which is perfect when you’re out and about.

Touch sensor controls allow you to pause, play, skip tracks, change volume, and start your voice assistant. It works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. You also get adaptive sound control, a multipoint Bluetooth connection, and speak-to-chat support that immediately pauses playback and allows ambient noise in when you’re talking to someone. Edge-AI technology will upscale compressed digital music content in real-time to make it sound fantastic.

Bundled with the headphones is a carrying case, USB-C charging cable, an audio cable for wired listening, and an in-flight adapter.

The previous model, WH-1000XM3, was named “gadget of the decade” by Digital Trends’ reviewer, and while it’s hard to improve on near-perfection, Sony did even better with the WH-1000-XM4. Simon Cohen says “they’re worth every penny” in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review. In other words, they’re an excellent buy!

Best Buy is offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-the-ear wireless headphones for $298 in all three colors: Midnight blue, silver, and all-black. That’s $52 off the full price, which is normally $350. That certainly takes the edge off the premium price.

