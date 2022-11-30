Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here: What’s your ‘listening personality’?

The much-anticipated 2022 edition of Spotify Wrapped is here, with a detailed, data dive into all the most listened-to music, podcasts, artists, albums, and more for the year, as well as offering you a look at your own listening data from 2022. It’s always a fun way to discover some of your own listening stats (like how many hours you logged, or the songs you played on repeat), all presented in a cool slideshow-style presentation on your phone or tablet. Apple Music has its own version of it, as does YouTube, but Spotify’s is easily the standard. And this year, as usual, they’ve added a few new tricks.

Spotify Wrapped is a shareable social media goldmine for the company, and this year the music streamer has added a couple of new features, including “Your Listening Personality,” which uses your listening habits throughout the year to slot you into one of 16 personality types, including The Specialist, The Adventurer, The Fanclubber, and The Replayer. The feature uses metrics to look at how you tend to listen to music — do you listen to the same tracks or artists on repeat, are you the first to jump on new releases, or are you a wanderer of the Spotify catalog looking for something new?

Audio Day is another new feature this year that looks at how what you listen to changes throughout the day — from the morning to midday, to the evening. My own Audio Day included “Good Vibes” in the morning and “Soothing Zen Healing” in the night (I listen to white-nose to help me sleep).

In addition to all the personalized information about your listening habits, Spotify has released the platform’s biggest hitmakers, with Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and Drake ranking as the most streamed artist around the world (respectively). In the U.S., it’s just a little rearranged with Drake in the most streamed artist top spot, followed by Swift and Bad Bunny in the top three. Harry Styles’ As it Was took the most streamed song title in the U.S. and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was the most streamed album in the U.S. On the podcast front, it’s probably no surprise that The Joe Rogan Experience reigned supreme again, globally and in the U.S.

To check out your own Spotify Wrapped 2022, just launch the app on your smartphone or tablet (the slideshow isn’t available on desktop or browser, unfortunately), or check out our explainer on Wrapped for how to do it. And while you’re at it, if you ever wondered what kind of music festival would be created from your unique Spotify listening habits, check out our article on the Instafest app.

In the meantime, here’s a look at some of Spotify Wrapped’s top performers for 2022.

Spotify Wrapped 2022’s top performers

Most streamed artists globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Most streamed artists in the U.S.

Drake Taylor Swift Bad Bunny Kanye West The Weeknd

Most streamed albums globally

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny Harry’s House by Harry Styles SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo = by Ed Sheeran Planet Her by Doja Cat

Most streamed albums in the U.S.

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny Harry’s House by Harry Styles Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen Midnights by Taylor Swift SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

Most streamed songs globally

As It Was by Harry Styles Heat Waves by Glass Animals STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny

Most streamed songs in the U.S.

As It Was by Harry Styles Heat Waves by Glass Animals Bad Habit by Steve Lacy Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone First Class by Jack Harlow

Most popular podcasts globally

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain Case 63 (All Languages) Crime Junkie

Most popular podcasts in the U.S.

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie The Daily Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Editors' Recommendations