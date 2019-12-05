Spotify Wrapped: How to see your top songs and music for 2019

As it has done in the past, Spotify has created Wrapped 2019, a personalized way for Premium subscribers to take a deep dive into the music that shaped their year. With insights on which tracks were your most-streamed, the tool also highlights other cool stats like your favorite artists, albums, podcasts, and how much time you spent listening.

Previous Wrapped features were only available on the web, via a custom website. While it’s still available on the web, this year Spotify embedded the Wrapped stats in the Spotify mobile app, making it way easier to find and use. There’s also a new feature for folks who love to share: Share cards let you tell the world what you were into for 2019 via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.

But how do you get to all of that data goodness? Here’s how to use Spotify Wrapped 2019.

Spotify Wrapped 2019 on the web

Using your browser, head over to https://spotifywrapped.com/

Sign-in using your Spotify Premium account credentials

Spotify Wrapped 2019 on the mobile app

Open the Spotify app on your smartphone or tablet.

You’ll find the Wrapped 2019 shortcut on the home tab as well as inside the search tab.

Swipe through the screens to see all of your stats.

On the last screen, you’ll see the option to share your Wrapped stats on social media.

All of the personalized insights are just for Spotify Premium members. However, if you’re not a Premium subscriber, you can still enjoy Wrapped 2019. It won’t show you personalized results, but you’ll be greeted by playlists dedicated to the top tracks, artists, and groups of 2019 for your specific country.

And, because we’re at the end of a decade as well as the end of a year, Wrapped 2019 is even more in-depth, giving you a peek at the most streamed songs and artists for the previous 10 years. Spotify has also whipped up some fun, themed playlists with a 10-year retrospective vibe, like The Ones We Slept On, 10 Years Of Heartache, The Party Hits of the 2010s, and 10 Summers You Won’t Forget.

Not a Spotify Premium member? If you’re an AT&T customer you may be able to get it for free.

