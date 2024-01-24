 Skip to main content
The 14 best Super Bowl OLED TV deals, starting from $600

Jennifer Allen
By
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.
Samsung

Now is the perfect time to snag some great TV deals with the Super Bowl meaning retailers are keen to offer some awesome TVs at great prices. OLED technology is particularly great with its self-lit pixels meaning you get deep blacks on the screen at the same time as truly vibrant colors. Perfect for the Super Bowl and beyond. We’ve picked out some of the very best Super Bowl OLED TV deals going on right now encompassing many different price ranges so there’s something for everyone here. One such highlight is being able to buy a Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED TV for $1,600 but that’s just one of the OLED TV deals going on. Here’s what to consider buying.

Our favorite Super Bowl OLED TV deal

Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED TV — $2,000, was $3,600

The Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV with an abstract scene on the screen.
Samsung

Samsung is one of the best TV brands you can buy from thanks to its heavyweight reputation for making great QLED and OLED TVs. With the Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED TV, you’re getting fantastic quality. It utilizes Quantum HDR OLED so that each scene is analyzed to guarantee accurate colors. It’s also Pantone validated to further add to the fantastic detail level while the Neural Quantum processor offers exceptional levels of 4K upscaling for anything that isn’t in 4K. For gamers, there’s Game Motion Plus and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro which both enhance the refresh rate ensuring motion blur is a thing of the past. Even sound is superior thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite ensuring that audio feels immersive at all times. Anti glare properties and fantastic viewing angles ensure that this is one of the best TVs wherever you place it.

More Super Bowl OLED TV deals we love

Many of the best OLED TVs are currently on sale as part of the Super Bowl OLED TV deals going on at the moment. Big-name brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung all feature prominently with each offering great features for less. Below, we’ve picked out some of the very best so you can quickly find a deal that suits your budget as well as how big a screen you’re looking to add to your living space or den.

  LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV
  LG 42-inch C3 OLED TV
  Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED TV
  LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
  Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED TV
  LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV
  Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV
  LG 77-inch B3 OLED TV
  LG 77-inch C3 OLED TV
  Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV
  Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV
  Sony 83-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV
  LG 83-inch G3 OLED TV

Super Bowl 58 will kick off on Sunday, February 11, 2024, which is right around the corner. Don't you want to watch the game on a large, gorgeous OLED TV? We sure do. But we also don't want to spend all our hard-earned money and savings on a new TV. It helps to peruse the best OLED TV deals and even some of the best TV deals for standard sets. You can save a little money and get a great TV. Sometimes, there are deals worth calling out, like the one Best Buy is offering on the LG C3 OLED TV. Just before the Super Bowl, you can get LG's 65-inch Class C3 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV for $400 off, which brings the price down to $1,700 instead of $2,100. If you're interested, act soon, it will sell out quickly. If you want to know why OLED is so great, keep reading.

 
Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED TV
First, let's talk about the technology behind OLED TVs and why it's so different. OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode, where the LEDs used to display a picture are individually lit using an electrical current. Organic molecules produce the light for the LEDs so that each pixel can be controlled individually. That also means in dark scenes where the pixel needs to be black, the light is essentially turned off, giving you accurate black tones. It results in the picture being truly black instead of washed out because of the lighting behind the panel. OLED also offers incredible sharpness and contrast, far beyond what you may be used to with standard LED TVs. This ultra-slim LG C3 Series smart TV uses OLED technology, with LG's brightness booster, plus Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It's no wonder why LG's OLED TVs dominate the list of the best OLED TVs for 2024. LG holds the top two spots.

So you have a 4K or 8K smart TV. That's great. But no home theater is complete without a proper sound system. Breathtaking audio can launch any entertainment experience to new heights, transforming it into an immersive, one-of-a-kind event. Imagine hearing those jets flying overhead or the explosions and gunfire shaking the living room walls. You'll get that with Sony's HT-A7000 7.1.2 channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos. It offers 360 Spatial Sound to envelope the room and uses unique sound mapping technology to do it. Here's the best part, though. Thanks to a Sony soundbar deal at Best Buy, it's $400 off. This is one of the best soundbar deals out there right now. Usually $1,400, you can grab it today for just $1,000. Did we also mention it has the Google Assistant built-in?

 
Why you should buy this Sony soundbar deal on the HT-A7000
Perfect for any room at just about any size, the Sony HT-A7000 features a host of audio technologies and features to deliver the ultimate at-home theater experience. You get 360 Spatial Sound, which essentially creates phantom speakers around you, sound field optimization to calibrate the audio stream to your environment, and high-quality video passthrough with Dolby Vision. But that's just the start. Dolby Atmos audio, DTS:X, and integrated UI and controls through the BRAVIA quick settings offer even more to love.

The Super Bowl is around the corner and there are few better ways to gather around the game than with a new TV at the center of your home theater. There are a lot of TV deals taking place right now, but if you’re after the right combination of size and picture quality, the 77-inch model of the Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV is where you should turn. It’s one of the best OLED TV deals you’ll come across, as it’s currently priced at $2,200 at Best Buy. That’s a massive savings of $1,400 from its regular price of $3,600, and Best Buy is even including free delivery.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED Tizen TV
Football fans — and sports fans in general — will likely love the 77-inch model of the Samsung S89C, as one of the best ways to watch the big game is with a big TV. It’s among the larger TVs on the market, and oftentimes the larger a screen gets the more it sacrifices picture quality. This isn’t the case with the S89C, as it utilizes OLED picture technology. QLED and OLED are at the top of the list when it comes to current picture technologies, so you can be sure you’re getting a high quality image no matter what you may be watching.

