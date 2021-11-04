T-Mobile and Paramount+ today announced that the wireless network operator is giving its customers a free year of the streaming service. The promotion — which gets you the basic $5-a-month Paramount+ subscription — begins November 9, and you’ll need to be on a postpaid T-Mobile consumer plan. And it’s good for current Paramount+ subscribers, as well as if you’re just signing up for the first time. After 12 months of service, you’ll start to pay that $5-a-month subscription via your T-Mobile account.

“The partnership with T-Mobile is a key part to our growth strategy as we continue to scale Paramount+ to become a global leader in streaming,” Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer of ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a press release. “This incredible offer is available to T-Mobile’s full suite of postpaid consumers, exposing Paramount+ to a massive new and diverse audience that will have the opportunity to experience the service’s unmatched content portfolio and unique value proposition as a total household product.”

The basic Paramount+ plan gets you access to most everything on the streaming service, including nearly the entire Star Trek universe. That includes new originals like Star Trek: Discovery, which is about to kick off its fifth season, as well as Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Prodigy and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Paramount+ also is home to the expanding Yellowstone universe. Season 4 of the tentpole series is about to premiere, as is one of the first spinoffs, Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner.

Paramount+ also is home to all kinds of live sports, including Champions League soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League. You’re also able to watch your regional NFL games live.

It’s important to note a couple things about the basic Paramount+ plan. First is that it includes advertising in the on-demand content. And second is that it doesn’t include a live feed of your local CBS affiliate (that won’t affect your ability to watch NFL games, though). The “Premium” plan fixes all that for $10 a month and throws in the ability to watch some content in 4K resolution on supported devices, which include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV 4K.

To get the free year of basic Paramount+, visit the T-Mobile website and connect your account starting November 9. In addition to this Paramount+ promotion, T-Mobile also offers its customers breaks on Netflix and Apple TV+ subscriptions.

