Paramount+ and Showtime are now available together as a bundled package, with two price points aimed at attracting as many new subscribers as possible.

The introductory prices — $10 a month for Showtime with the advertising-supported version of Paramount+ and $13 a month for Showtime with the ad-free version of Pararmount+ — are apparently available for a limited time (though nobody is saying how long). Showtime, of course, has no advertising, and you should note that the ad-free subscription to Paramount+ includes a stream of your local CBS affiliate, plus the ability to watch shows and movies offline, as well as in 4K resolution and in HDR.

Paramount+ and Showtime both are owned by ViacomCBS.

“This powerhouse bundle gives us the opportunity to connect ViacomCBS’ diverse and differentiated cross-genre content slate with even more consumers,” Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer of ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a press release. “Paramount+ and Showtime are both experiencing tremendous growth and momentum, and we expect this competitively priced bundle to only further expand the reach of both services.”

Paramount+ is home to the greater ViacomCBS universe. That includes shows found on CBS, movies from Paramount, the entire legacy Star Trek universe, plus regional NFL games. Paramount+ also has a slate of new original series like the reboots of iCarly and Behind the Music, plus shows like The Good Fight, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

On its own, Paramount+ costs $5 a month or $50 a year for its “Essentials” plan, which includes advertising, or $10 a month or $100 a year for the “Premium” plan without advertising (Those price also include the other aforementioned features.)

Showtime, which normally runs $11 a month or $100 a year, plays host to acclaimed series like Billions, The L Word: Generation Q, City on a Hill, and the new Dexter: New Blood.

Both Paramount+ and Showtime are available on most every major streaming platform, such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Chromecast with Google TV. You can also find it in a web browser, on various smart TVs, and on gaming consoles.

