  1. Movies & TV

Showtime and Paramount+ now available as a bundled package

By

Paramount+ and Showtime are now available together as a bundled package, with two price points aimed at attracting as many new subscribers as possible.

The introductory prices — $10 a month for Showtime with the advertising-supported version of Paramount+ and $13 a month for Showtime with the ad-free version of Pararmount+ — are apparently available for a limited time (though nobody is saying how long). Showtime, of course, has no advertising, and you should note that the ad-free subscription to Paramount+ includes a stream of your local CBS affiliate, plus the ability to watch shows and movies offline, as well as in 4K resolution and in HDR.

Paramount+ and Showtime both are owned by ViacomCBS.

Paramount Plus app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

“This powerhouse bundle gives us the opportunity to connect ViacomCBS’ diverse and differentiated cross-genre content slate with even more consumers,” Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer of ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a press release. “Paramount+ and Showtime are both experiencing tremendous growth and momentum, and we expect this competitively priced bundle to only further expand the reach of both services.”

Paramount+ is home to the greater ViacomCBS universe. That includes shows found on CBS, movies from Paramount, the entire legacy Star Trek universe, plus regional NFL games. Paramount+ also has a slate of new original series like the reboots of iCarly and Behind the Music, plus shows like The Good Fight, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

On its own, Paramount+ costs $5 a month or $50 a year for its “Essentials” plan, which includes advertising, or $10 a month or $100 a year for the “Premium” plan without advertising (Those price also include the other aforementioned features.)

Showtime, which normally runs $11 a month or $100 a year,  plays host to acclaimed series like Billions, The L Word: Generation Q, City on a Hill, and the new Dexter: New Blood.

Both Paramount+ and Showtime are available on most every major streaming platform, such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Chromecast with Google TV. You can also find it in a web browser, on various smart TVs, and on gaming consoles.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon Fire TV Stick gets a limited-time discount today

Amazon Fire TV Stick black remote controller and USB sensor laying together on a wooden desk.

Best cheap Dell XPS deals for September 2021

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

AT&T launches 5G-powered AR program Game View within the WNBA app

att 5g ar game zone wnba app at t view bracket challenge

How to connect Google Nest home speakers to Wi-Fi

Google Nest Audio.

Skyworth’s $1,200 XC9000 Series is now the cheapest OLED TV you can buy

Skyworth's XC9000 4K OLED TV.

T-Mobile announces expanded 5G Home Internet access across southern U.S.

t mobile 5g home internet gateway

The Sonos Roam speaker just got a major connectivity fix

Sonos Roam

When is my phone getting Android 12?

oneplus nord n10 5g versus pixel 4a back comparison

How to play Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PC

Kena holding rock in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Apple iPhone 14 rumors continue, revealing bigger screen, 48MP camera

Renders purportedly showing off the pink iPhone 14 and its notchless front.

How to cancel HBO Max

HBO Max Home Theater TV

Amazon refreshes the Kindle Paperwhite with USB-C and bigger screens

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhote 2021 edition and its cover cases.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has some very convoluted pre-order bonuses

A banshee from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.