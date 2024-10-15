Apple TV+ is now available on Amazon Prime Video

You can now subscribe to Apple TV+ from within Amazon Prime Video. The subscription price is the same — $10 a month — and you’ll get the same content as all the other ways Apple TV+ is available. The biggest difference is that you’ll watch content and manage your subscription from within Amazon Prime Video itself, instead of with Apple directly, and without requiring a separate Apple TV+ app.

Apple and Amazon originally announced the collaboration on October 9.

Recommended Videos

“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said in a blog post. “We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options.”

Apple TV+ is home to all kinds of original content, from Ted Lasso to Silo, Slow Horses, The Morning Show, and Severance. There are original movies, too, like Killers of the Flower Moon and Wolfs. It’s also the exclusive home of MLS Season Pass, which gets you every MLS game all season, as well as MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro.

The addition of Apple TV+ adds another stellar option to all the other subscriptions available via Prime Video (this sort of subscription within a subscription has been a thing for a while), such as Max, STARZ, Paramount+, and AMC+, to name but a few of the more than 100 available. It’s also a feather in the cap of Amazon Prime Video, which earlier this year underwent a major rebuild and redesign, and the perfect time to check out what’s new on Apple TV+ this month.

“Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live sports, licensed movies and series, the industry’s largest catalog of titles to rent or buy, and over 100 additional streaming subscriptions,” Mike Hopkins, senior vice president and head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in the announcement. “As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically acclaimed shows, films, and events to Prime Video.”