 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple TV+ is now available on Amazon Prime Video

By
A promo image for Apple TV+ on Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon

You can now subscribe to Apple TV+ from within Amazon Prime Video. The subscription price is the same — $10 a month — and you’ll get the same content as all the other ways Apple TV+ is available. The biggest difference is that you’ll watch content and manage your subscription from within Amazon Prime Video itself, instead of with Apple directly, and without requiring a separate Apple TV+ app.

Apple and Amazon originally announced the collaboration on October 9.

Recommended Videos

“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said in a blog post. “We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options.”

Related

Apple TV+ is home to all kinds of original content, from Ted Lasso to Silo, Slow Horses, The Morning Show, and Severance. There are original movies, too, like Killers of the Flower Moon and Wolfs. It’s also the exclusive home of MLS Season Pass, which gets you every MLS game all season, as well as MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro.

The addition of Apple TV+ adds another stellar option to all the other subscriptions available via Prime Video (this sort of subscription within a subscription has been a thing for a while), such as Max, STARZ, Paramount+, and AMC+, to name but a few of the more than 100 available. It’s also a feather in the cap of Amazon Prime Video, which earlier this year underwent a major rebuild and redesign, and the perfect time to check out what’s new on Apple TV+ this month.

“Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live sports, licensed movies and series, the industry’s largest catalog of titles to rent or buy, and over 100 additional streaming subscriptions,” Mike Hopkins, senior vice president and head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in the announcement. “As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically acclaimed shows, films, and events to Prime Video.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Amazon simplifies its lineup with the new Fire TV Stick HD
A promo image of the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD.

It's a little hard to believe we've gone through most of 2024 without a new Amazon Fire TV Stick. That is, until now. The Fire TV Stick HD has been announced, with the $35 device reducing the Fire TV Stick lineup from four to three and in the process replacing the two oldest sticks in the family. The $40 Fire TV Stick and the $30 Fire TV Stick Lite will still be around while they're in stock. But after that, they're gone.

The other two current devices remain the second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K, and the second-gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which we still consider to be the best Fire TV Stick to get.

Read more
The best action movies on Amazon Prime right now
Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in No Time To Die.

If you love action movies, then Amazon Prime Video is where you want to be. Amazon spared no expense by lining up some of the best action flicks you can find on streaming, including Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning. Additionally, almost every James Bond movie is back on Prime Video in October, and that's more than enough to keep action fans satisfied.

For now, we'll focus on the most recent Bond film, No Time To Die, as well as other new additions, including The Raid: Redemption and the original Mad Max. You can find these films and more among the best action movies on Prime Video right now.
Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Read more
Stephen King’s Fairy Tale will now be a 10-episode A24 TV series, not a movie
A photo of a book cover on the left and Stephen King staring on the right.

The latest update regarding the adaptation of Stephen King's bestselling novel Fairy Tale is bad news for cinephiles and good for TV fans. The Fairy Tale adaptation was originally conceived as a movie, with Paul Greengrass serving as a writer, producer, and director. Those movie plans have now shifted to a TV show.

Per Deadline, Fairy Tale will now become a 10-episode TV series at A24. Greengrass is expected to be involved as he expands the script with J.H. Wyman, who will serve as Fairy Tale's showrunner. Wyman is a TV veteran, with credits on Almost Human and Fringe. Greengrass, Wyman, and King will executive produce along with Peter Rice, the former president of 21st Century Fox. Rice's upcoming producing credits include Saturday Night, 28 Years Later, and Warfare.

Read more