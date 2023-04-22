 Skip to main content
Don’t miss your chance to get this 55-inch OLED TV for under $1,000

The LG A2 placed in a living room environment.

OLED TV picture technology offers one of the best images you can find in a television, and today you can grab an OLED TV for under $1,000. The 55-inch model of the LG Class A2 OLED Smart TV is seeing a $100 discount when you purchase directly from LG. It would regularly cost $1,000, but this discount brings the price down to just $900. LG is offering free in-home delivery for any TV you purchase right now as well.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

It’s almost always a battle between QLED and OLED when it comes to the best TV picture technology. OLED TVs utilize self-lit pixels to create their stunning images, which is the case with this 55-inch LG 4K Smart TV. These self-lit pixels bring all of your favorite content to life with infinite contrast, perfect blacks, and over a billion colors that make everything you watch beautiful and lifelike. This TV seems is a good option almost anyone, as it comes in at a size that will fit most spaces without dominating the room. Movie lovers will love the picture quality, sports lovers will love the immersive experience, and gamers will love the inclusion of a 120Hz refresh rate and the TV’s HDR gaming capabilities.

Because it’s a Smart TV, this LG 55-inch 4K OLED TV has all sorts of streaming services built-in, providing easy access to platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max. This makes the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more a great way to introduce yourself to the TV. The TV also includes instant access to more than 300 LG channels, which range from comedy to movies to sports. Its AI processor upconverts older content into the modern clarity of 4K as you watch, making just about everything as visually stunning as ever. You can even use your voice to control the TV with its built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

The LG 55-inch A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV would regularly set you back $1,000, but today if you purchase from LG you can grab it for $900. This makes for a savings of $100. Free in-home delivery is included with your purchase.

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

