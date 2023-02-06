 Skip to main content
You’ll be surprised how affordable this 75-inch QLED TV is

Jennifer Allen
By
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.
TCL

If you’re looking for great TV deals, Best Buy is always a reliable bet for saving you plenty of cash while offering the best brands. Right now, you can buy the 75-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV for $700 saving you $400 off the usual price of $1,100. You might be wondering just what all the fuss is about when it comes to QLED so we’re here to help. If you know exactly what you’re doing, hit the buy button below or read on while we explain why QLED is worth paying attention to and just why this TV is one of the best QLED TV deals around right now.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV

QLED is one of the best TV technologies around right now being more affordable than OLED while still offering great picture quality. Short for quantum dot LED, it’s a TV technology that adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight allowing those quantum dots to emit their own light with a very high level of efficiency. For you, that means far improved picture quality with the ability to display more colors with greater accuracy than your regular 4K TV. Generally more expensive than a 4K TV, being able to buy a 75-inch QLED TV like this TCL model is a fantastic deal.

That’s before we factor in that TCL is one of the best TV brands around, standing out thanks to its great value as demonstrated by this deal. While the 5-Series range doesn’t feature in our look at the best QLED TVs, it’s still a very well-made TV.

It offers Contrast Control Zones meaning you get striking distinctions between bright and dark areas of the image, ensuring you get maximum detail, depth, and dimension at all times. The TV also has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, much like many of the best TVs. There’s also the AiPQ Engine which uses machine learning to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity, so you get a fantastic image at all times. An auto game mode extends such great quality to gaming time with low latency and no risk of motion blur thanks to variable refresh rates.

Adding on smart TV functionality, a premium design, and an easy-to-use remote, and the 75-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV is an affordable TV that packs in a lot of key features without breaking the bank. Normally priced at $1,100, it’s down to $700 for a limited time only at Best Buy. This is a seriously good buy for anyone that wants superior quality to a regular 4K while still keeping costs down. Don’t count on it sticking around for long at this price.

