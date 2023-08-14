 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

All of these 75-inch TVs are under $600, with prices starting at $480

Aaron Mamiit
By

There used to be a time when 75-inch TVs were luxurious devices. They’re still not what you’d call cheap these days, but more families are now able to afford them, especially with all of the TV deals that retailers are rolling out. If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive screen but you’d like to stick to a tight budget, we’ve gathered bargains that will get you one for less than $600. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these offers though, because some of them may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $480, was $800

TCL 5-Series 4K TV mounted on a wall.
TCL

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range for an immersive viewing experience, alongside a virtually limitless library of content through your favorite streaming services, all of which are supported on the Roku TV platform. The operating system works with all of the popular digital assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri, enabling voice commands for functions like searching for content and controlling playback. You can also use your smartphone as a second remote through the Roku mobile app, which offers private listening and customizable watch lists.

Onn. 75-inch 4K TV — $498, was $578

The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Onn.

The Onn. 4K TV is also powered by the Roku TV platform, alongside 4K Ultra HD resolution that looks even more immersive because of the frameless design on the large screen. In addition to all the capabilities of the Roku operating system, including the functions of the Roku mobile app, the Onn. 4K TV offers a 60Hz refresh rate, which our 4K TV buying guide explains as how many individual frames per second it can display. It also features HDR10, which further elevates the viewing experience with vivid colors.

Related

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K TV — $530, was $800

Toshiba M-Series 4K Fire TV.
Toshiba

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV comes with most of the features that you’d expect from a modern TV, including 4K Ultra HD resolution that’s powered by the brand’s Regza Engine 4K, and the cinematic experience provided by Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual: X. It’s also a smart TV just like all of the best TVs, running on the Amazon Fire TV platform. Not only will you have access to all of the top streaming services, but you’ll also be able to use Alexa skills with the TV, in addition to voice commands through its Voice Remote with Alexa.

Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K TV — $538, was $700

Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.
Hisense

Hisense is one of the best TV brands because it rolls out affordable products like the Hisense A6 Series 4K TV that come with most of the features that you’ll find in more expensive models by its competitors. In addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual: X, the TV’s UHD Upscaler can improve the quality of all the shows and movies that you watch to near 4K quality. The Hisense A6 Series 4K TV is powered by Google TV, which supports all of the major streaming services while also making recommendations on what to watch based on your preferences. The TV comes with a voice remote with a dedicated Google Assistant button to take your voice commands.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Shopping for Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones? Don’t miss this deal
Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

If you've had your eyes on the Bose QuietComfort 45 for a while but you haven't chanced upon a discount, today's your lucky day. Best Buy is offering them at $50 off, bringing their price down to $279 from $329. They're a steal for this cheap, but you're going to have to act fast because you're probably not the only one who's waiting for a price reduction on these wireless headphones. Proceed with the transaction right now to make sure that you don't miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are included in our list of the best headphones as the recommended choice for frequent flyers. That's because they offer top-quality active noise cancellation, which isn't a surprise as Bose spearheaded the development of the technology, along with a very comfortable fit that's perfect for long trips. In certain circumstances, you can activate Aware Mode, which will let you listen to what's going on around you without having to take the headphones off. This will come in handy when you suddenly have to speak to someone, when you're crossing the street, or when you're waiting for your name to be called.

Read more
The best TV you could buy in 2022 is $200 off at Best Buy
The LG G2 placed in a living room environment.

Today is a good one for upgrading your home theater, as the 65-inch LG OLED evo G2 Series TV is seeing a $200 discount at Best Buy. This TV was at the top of the list of the best TVs in 2022. This discount brings its price tag down from $2,200 to $2,000 and there’s some streaming freebies included. You’ll get three free months of AppleTV+ with a purchase of this TV, as well as one free month of FuboTV. Free shipping is also included, which is a nice throw-in for such a large item.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG OLED evo G2 Series 4K TV
There are a lot of different TV technologies to choose from out there. QLED and OLED technologies are leading the way right now, with OLED technology producing one of the best images you’ll find in a television by way of allowing each pixel in the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and infinite contrast, all of which bring your content to life across more than eight million pixels. The LG evo G2 Series OLED TV combines this amazing picture quality with other tech like the a9 GEN5 AI Processor, which was engineered exclusively for LG OLED and automatically adjusts settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on what you’re watching.

Read more
A big discount just landed on Samsung’s 65-inch ‘The Frame’ TV
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV to put at the center of your living room, Best Buy has a discount taking place on one of the more unique 4K TVs on the market. Samsung’s The Frame 4K TV is a good combination of minimalism and picture quality, and today the 65-inch model is marked down to $1,700. That’s a savings of $300 from its regular price of $2,000, and Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV
Some people may not be looking for discretion when it comes to their home theater, but if you’re looking for a 4K TV with brilliant picture quality and little fuss when it comes to taking up space in the room, Samsung’s The Frame TV is for you. This TV utilizes QLED picture technology. Like all of the best TVs, it produces a picture that looks great no matter what kind of content you may be watching. It produces a billion shades of color with 100% color volume, and it also has anti-reflection technology. In other words, it creates one of the more naturally immersive viewing experiences you’ll find in a TV.

Read more