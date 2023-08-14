There used to be a time when 75-inch TVs were luxurious devices. They’re still not what you’d call cheap these days, but more families are now able to afford them, especially with all of the TV deals that retailers are rolling out. If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive screen but you’d like to stick to a tight budget, we’ve gathered bargains that will get you one for less than $600. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these offers though, because some of them may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $480, was $800

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range for an immersive viewing experience, alongside a virtually limitless library of content through your favorite streaming services, all of which are supported on the Roku TV platform. The operating system works with all of the popular digital assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri, enabling voice commands for functions like searching for content and controlling playback. You can also use your smartphone as a second remote through the Roku mobile app, which offers private listening and customizable watch lists.

Onn. 75-inch 4K TV — $498, was $578

The Onn. 4K TV is also powered by the Roku TV platform, alongside 4K Ultra HD resolution that looks even more immersive because of the frameless design on the large screen. In addition to all the capabilities of the Roku operating system, including the functions of the Roku mobile app, the Onn. 4K TV offers a 60Hz refresh rate, which our 4K TV buying guide explains as how many individual frames per second it can display. It also features HDR10, which further elevates the viewing experience with vivid colors.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K TV — $530, was $800

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV comes with most of the features that you’d expect from a modern TV, including 4K Ultra HD resolution that’s powered by the brand’s Regza Engine 4K, and the cinematic experience provided by Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual: X. It’s also a smart TV just like all of the best TVs, running on the Amazon Fire TV platform. Not only will you have access to all of the top streaming services, but you’ll also be able to use Alexa skills with the TV, in addition to voice commands through its Voice Remote with Alexa.

Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K TV — $538, was $700

Hisense is one of the best TV brands because it rolls out affordable products like the Hisense A6 Series 4K TV that come with most of the features that you’ll find in more expensive models by its competitors. In addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual: X, the TV’s UHD Upscaler can improve the quality of all the shows and movies that you watch to near 4K quality. The Hisense A6 Series 4K TV is powered by Google TV, which supports all of the major streaming services while also making recommendations on what to watch based on your preferences. The TV comes with a voice remote with a dedicated Google Assistant button to take your voice commands.

