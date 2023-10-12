 Skip to main content
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 55-inch QLED 4K TV is today

Andrew Morrisey
The VIZIO 65" Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV M65Q6-J09 being used as a meditation coach.
Vizio

If you’ve been shopping the best 4K TVs under $500, you should add the 55-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV to your list of options. It’s one of the best TV deals taking place today, as Walmart has discounted its price to just $298. This is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $398. It’s not everyday you can grab a quality 4K TV at this price, so act quickly to claim this deal while you can. Walmart is also including free shipping.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV

QLED TVs produce one of the highest quality images available on the market right now, and the Vizio M6 does it at 4K resolution. That’s four times the resolution of Full HD, and Dolby Vision Bright Mode chips in to produce more lifelike picture accuracy, color saturation, black details, and brightness. The QLED technology itself delivers cinematic color with over a billion hues, making this a great TV to enjoy the best movies on Netflix with. Coming in at 55 inches, the screen size of this TV is a good fit for most home theater spaces, as large enough to see from any place in most rooms but not so large it dominates.

One of the main attractions of the Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV is its smarts. It has built-in access to a number of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, YouTub, HBO Max, and many more. But it also has Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast built-in, which allows you to stream and share your favorite movies, shows, music, photos, and other media from Apple or Android devices directly to the TV. It comes with a Vizio remote that’s voice-enabled for voice commands, and it can easily connect via Bluetooth to any of the best wireless headphones should you prefer a more immersive experience. This is also a good option for gamers, as it has a V-Gaming Engine that optimizes picture modes for gaming.

While the 55-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV would regularly cost $398, you can add it to your home theater for just $298 today. That’s a savings of $100, and Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
