LifeShield has been a heavy-hitter in the smart home security industry for a while and now it’s adding a pretty robust video doorbell to its offerings, augmenting the brand’s flexible “Build Your Own Set” package that allows consumers to tailor their security systems to their smart home platform.

Specifically, the company has developed and produced its own smart home HD video doorbell, dubbed the LifeShield HD Video Doorbell, which can seamlessly integrate into the company’s customers’ home security systems.

“A brazen 34% of burglars enter through the front door, and online shopping has made the front porch thieves’ new favorite place to shop,” John Owens, president of DIY at ADT (Home company of LifeShield products), said in a statement. “The addition of the LifeShield HD Video Doorbell to our existing lineup makes LifeShield one of the most complete DIY home security systems on the market today.”

Naturally, the new video doorbell meshes seamlessly with the LifeShield home security system, giving owners a new capacity to record, store and watch live and on-demand video.

The features of LifeShield’s new device include two-way audio support, so you can you either tell your burglar to bug off or warn the boyfriend that hell is coming, as well as people detection technology — it’s the mailman, not a killer squirrel — and naturally, live notifications and video previews of live events on the LifeShield mobile app.

The new device was previewed at CES, where the folks at LifeShield were aware of the recent rash of thefts from front porches, noting that a recent report estimated that 26 million Americans have had packages stolen from their homes during the holiday season.

“With the shift toward online shopping behavior, package delivery has spawned a new crop of porch pirates and stoop surfers in the U.S. As a result, we know homeowners, more than ever, are seeking better visibility to protect what’s happening both inside and outside their homes,” Owens said. “Our new video doorbell adds to our vision to make LifeShield smart home security truly an end-to-end solution for security-savvy homeowners.”

And hey, for once, it’s up for sale already instead of just being a vaporware tease. Existing customers can buy the new LifeShield HD Video Doorbell for $200 but newcomers will have to buy a bundled system for $346 on the company’s website.