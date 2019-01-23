Share

20th Century Fox announced a new Alexa Skill for Freddie Mercury fans. To celebrate the digital release of Bohemian Rhapsody and a National Day of Ay-Oh, fans can download the new Ay-Oh with Bohemian Rhapsody Alexa Skill.

On July 13, 1985, Queen performed at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in London. The Ay-Oh! responsive was the third song during Queen’s initial Live Aid set.

Freddie Mercury and Queen’s appearance at Live Aid is recaptured in the Golden Globe-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody. Wembley Stadium has been modified since 1985, so the producers re-created the stage at another location to film the actors. Crowd scenes from the original Live Aid performance are used in the movie to relive the immensity of the event.

Audience engagement with the Ay-Oh! song was one of the many highlights of Queen’s Live Aid performance. The Ay-Oh with Bohemian Rhapsody Alexa Skill gives fans the chance to recapture the engagement

To sing Ay-Oh! with Freddie:

Open the Alexa app on your smartphone.

Click on Skills and Games on the Alexa menu.

Search for and select “Ay-Oh with Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Enable the app by saying, or clicking (in the app), “Alexa, enable Ay-Oh Live.”

Once you have enabled the skill, you can start it by saying: “Alexa, start Ay-Oh live.” “Alexa, begin Ay-Oh live.” “Alexa, launch Ay-Oh live.”



Following the Bohemian Rhapsody digital release on Tuesday, January 22, the film will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on February 12.

Live Aid was a live global rock concert viewed by 1.5 billion people, according to BBC. Live Aid was organized to help feed people in Africa during a famine that spanned 1984 to 1985. The main concert venues were Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. Smaller contributing concerts were held on the same day in Japan, Australia, Holland, Yugoslavia, Russia, and Germany. By the end of the concert, $127 million was raised to help feed people in the famine area. Despite the worldwide response to what was billed as “the day rock and roll changed the world,” 1.2 million people starved to death during the famine.

The video below is Queen’s full set, live at Live Aid in 1985.

