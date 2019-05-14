Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on Keurig single-serve K-Cup pod coffee makers

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon slashed the price on Keurig’s K475 Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for two daily deals, with and without a 40-pod K-Cup Green Mountain Coffee Roasters favorites collection. This deal expires tonight at 11:59 P.M. PT.

Amazon also cut the price of the Keurig 2.0 Thermal Carafe, which can be used with the K475 Coffee Maker when you want to brew more than a single cup.

We track the best discounts on Keurig coffee makers on Amazon and elsewhere to give you the best opportunity to save on highly-rated models at the best prices. Whether you’re looking for a coffeehouse-style single-serve coffee maker as Father’s Day gift or buying for yourself to start your day with a quality cup, these two deals can help you save up to $53.

Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — $50 off

1 of 5
how to descale a Keurig
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 2
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 1
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 3

The Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is a huge step up from more limited pop-in-a-pod-press-a-button single-serve coffee makers.

In addition to its 70-ounce water reservoir that holds enough to brew eight or more cups, the K475 model has multiple single cup and carafe brew sizes, adjustable strength control, and five temperature settings, all selected with a relatively large color touchscreen with a digital clock. You can program the K475 to turn on and off to fit your schedule so your coffee will be ready when you want it, but you won’t have to worry about turning the machine off when you leave for work.

Choose from K-Cup brew sizes of 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces per serving. You can also use K-Carafe pods to brew 22, 26, or 30 ounces to fill a Keurig 2.0 Thermal Carafe (sold separately).

Normally priced at $150, the Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is just $100 for this one day sale. If you want a premium single-serve Keurig coffee maker that is fully customizable and can also brew a carafe full of hot coffee, this is an awesome price.

Buy Now

Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with 40 K-Cup pods — $53 off

1 of 6
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker with 40 pods 1
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 1
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 2
how to descale a Keurig
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 3
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

The Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with 40 K-Cup pods is a second daily deal, in this case, bundled with a collection of 10 each of four varieties of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters favorite K-Cup pods.

The pods in the collection include a variety of roasts: Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Dark Magic, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Breakfast Blend, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Colombia Select, and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Nantucket Blend.

Usually sold together for $165, the Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with the 40 K-Cup pod Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Favorites Collection is just $112 for today only. If you’re looking for a a high quality Keurig with a discounted starter inventory of favorite coffee blends, this is chance to buy at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Keurig 2.0 Thermal Carafe — $10 off

1 of 1
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker thermal carafe

Keurig’s 2.0 Thermal Carafe holds 32-ounces of hot coffee brewed from K-Pods in Keurig coffee makers. You can also use the double-walled, vacuum-insulated, stainless steel carafe to keep other beverages hot or cold. The carafe has a sensor interface that works with compatible Keurig coffee maker control panel user interfaces.

Usually $30, the Keurig 2.0 Thermal Carafe is just $20 during this sale.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition review
Smart Home

Advocacy group asks FTC to investigate if Amazon Echo Dot spies on kids

The Campaign for A Commercial-Free Childhood is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition to find out if the device is effectively spying on its young users.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
cheap tiny houses house for sale walmart
Smart Home

Looking for a cheap tiny house? These ones cost less than $12,000

We went in search of some of the cheapest tiny house options available. We found five solid options you can buy for less than $12,000, but you will have to put them together yourself.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell 2 750x500
Deals

Get a free Echo Dot when you buy this discounted Ring Video Doorbell 2 on Amazon

Ring's latest battery powered doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell 2, is now on sale for one of the lowest prices we've seen yet on Amazon. To sweeten the deal, right now Amazon's throwing in a free third-gen Echo Dot at no additional cost.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Ecobee4 smart thermostat close
Smart Home

New leaks suggest Ecobee is working on a smart home security system and more

There's new evidence that indicates Ecobee could be preparing to broaden its smart home device product lineup. Purported leaked images of an Ecobee camera and a contact sensor may point to future smart home devices and systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
control4 prototype tiny smart home 5 logo light
Smart Home

Control4 assures customers that its products will still work with Nest

Smart home product maker Control4 is promising its users that its line of products will continue to work with Nest and Google devices through the "Works with Google Assistant" program.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
walmart google home deals bundles hub lifestyle 2
Smart Home

Google is ending its Works with Nest system. Here’s what that means for you

Google is making some big smart home changes. Google is ending its Works with Nest system, and that means a lot of compatibility with Nest devices may not be available for long. Take a look at all the facts you need!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
awesome tech you cant buy yet morus dryer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Google-CEO-Sundar-Pichai-i-o-2018
Android

Google I/O 2019

Like Microsoft BUILD and Apple's WWDC, I/O is Google’s premiere event for developers. Between May 7 and 9, thousands descended on the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, where Google held keynotes and developer sessions…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
funny things to ask alexa devices
Smart Home

Amazon Alexa now works with more than 60,000 smart home devices

Amazon recently announced that its wildly popular voice assistant is now compatible with more than 60,000 products from more than 7,400 brands. That level of compatibility dwarfs many of Alexa's biggest competitors.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon ninja 8 quart foodi multi cooker deal op401 pressure steamer air fryer all in one 7
Smart Home

Amazon chops the price for the 8-quart Ninja Foodi all-in-one multi-cooker

For today only, Amazon knocked down the regular price of the Ninja OP401 8-quart All-in-One Multi-Cooker. You can save $81 on this crowd-size combination steamer, pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper, and dehydrator.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Deals

Amazon bundle sale slashes prices of Echo Show, Echo Dot, and more by up to 40%

Every so often, Amazon runs specials on its Echo speakers where buying more than one saves you money. While single speakers are at their typical price, buying multiple ones will trigger the savings. Hurry, however, as these sales run only…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Toast, Toasters
Smart Home

These modern toasters are the best thing since (and for) sliced bread

Is your current toaster old, shoddy, or just not toasting well enough? Check out the best toasters on the market today, from high-tech models with smart features to solid, durable toasters that can stand up to heavy-duty work.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Tyler Lacoma
HomePod and iPhone
Smart Home

Have Siri control your home with the best devices that work with Apple HomeKit

Though they've been slow to trickle out, the list of HomeKit smart home products continues to grow and will only continue to do so now that the HomePod is available. Here's a list of the best Apple HomeKit-compatible devices.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen