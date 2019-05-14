Amazon slashes prices on Keurig single-serve K-Cup pod coffee makers

Share

Amazon slashed the price on Keurig’s K475 Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for two daily deals, with and without a 40-pod K-Cup Green Mountain Coffee Roasters favorites collection. This deal expires tonight at 11:59 P.M. PT.

Amazon also cut the price of the Keurig 2.0 Thermal Carafe, which can be used with the K475 Coffee Maker when you want to brew more than a single cup.

We track the best discounts on Keurig coffee makers on Amazon and elsewhere to give you the best opportunity to save on highly-rated models at the best prices. Whether you’re looking for a coffeehouse-style single-serve coffee maker as Father’s Day gift or buying for yourself to start your day with a quality cup, these two deals can help you save up to $53.

Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — $50 off

The Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is a huge step up from more limited pop-in-a-pod-press-a-button single-serve coffee makers.

In addition to its 70-ounce water reservoir that holds enough to brew eight or more cups, the K475 model has multiple single cup and carafe brew sizes, adjustable strength control, and five temperature settings, all selected with a relatively large color touchscreen with a digital clock. You can program the K475 to turn on and off to fit your schedule so your coffee will be ready when you want it, but you won’t have to worry about turning the machine off when you leave for work.

Choose from K-Cup brew sizes of 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces per serving. You can also use K-Carafe pods to brew 22, 26, or 30 ounces to fill a Keurig 2.0 Thermal Carafe (sold separately).

Normally priced at $150, the Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is just $100 for this one day sale. If you want a premium single-serve Keurig coffee maker that is fully customizable and can also brew a carafe full of hot coffee, this is an awesome price.

Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with 40 K-Cup pods — $53 off

The Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with 40 K-Cup pods is a second daily deal, in this case, bundled with a collection of 10 each of four varieties of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters favorite K-Cup pods.

The pods in the collection include a variety of roasts: Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Dark Magic, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Breakfast Blend, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Colombia Select, and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Nantucket Blend.

Usually sold together for $165, the Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with the 40 K-Cup pod Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Favorites Collection is just $112 for today only. If you’re looking for a a high quality Keurig with a discounted starter inventory of favorite coffee blends, this is chance to buy at an attractive price.

Keurig 2.0 Thermal Carafe — $10 off

Keurig’s 2.0 Thermal Carafe holds 32-ounces of hot coffee brewed from K-Pods in Keurig coffee makers. You can also use the double-walled, vacuum-insulated, stainless steel carafe to keep other beverages hot or cold. The carafe has a sensor interface that works with compatible Keurig coffee maker control panel user interfaces.

Usually $30, the Keurig 2.0 Thermal Carafe is just $20 during this sale.

