Amazon slashes prices of Keurig coffee makers before Prime Day

Prime Day sales arrived early for Keurig coffee makers. There are tons of different versions of this popular coffee maker currently seeing big discounts, with some coffee makers discounted as much as $30 off. If you’ve been looking for the best Keurig deals available, now’s your chance to start shopping. Soon, your home will be filled with the sweet smell of fresh coffee.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker — $70, was $80

This compact coffee maker will fit into the tiniest of apartments. It’s only about 5 inches wide so you can also stow it away in your kitchen cupboard when it’s not in use. Your coffee maker also accommodates travel mugs, so feel free to take your coffee on-the-go. There’s also energy-saver settings so your coffee maker will automatically turn off 90 seconds after your last brew. Get the Keurig K-Mini now for only $70.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker — $79, was $90

Brew up to six cups of coffee and choose between three different K-cup pod sizes with this coffee maker. Have fresh coffee ready for you and your family within a minute. This machine also offers a very handy descaling feature which ensures that your coffee maker is clean of calcium deposits and coffee residue when used over time. Like other Keurig coffee makes, this too has auto-off features, allowing your everyday-brewing to be energy efficient. Get the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker now for $79.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker — $79, was $110

Prepare up to four cups of coffee with this coffee maker. You also have the option of choosing between three cup sizes, depending on how much coffee you’re craving that morning. Your coffee maker can also accommodate a 7-inch travel mug for mornings you need to run straight out of the door. Auto-off features ensure your coffee maker automatically turns off 5 minutes after the last brew. Try over 75 compatible beverage brands with the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker — now only $79.

Keurig K475 Coffee Maker — $140, was $150

Get an extra-large water reservoir with this coffee maker, enough to brew eight cups of coffee. You can now also choose between five different cup sizes, depending on how much coffee you need. Everyone in the house can have their perfect brew with strength control settings to customize your flavor. The Keurig K475 is also an upgrade to other Keurig coffee makers as it comes with a digital touch screen and clock. Feel free to build coffee schedules on the Keurig K475 as well — your coffee maker will be ready to go each morning before you even get out of bed. Also, enjoy Keurig’s energy-saving features and travel mug compatibility. Buy the Keurig K475 now for $140.

