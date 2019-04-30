Digital Trends
Amazon shrinks the price for the Instant Pot Duo Mini to less than $50

Bruce Brown
For today only, Amazon shrunk the price for the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker to less than $50. This daily deal expires at midnight April 30 EST, so don’t delay to save $32 off today.

Cooking with an Instant Pot saves time and energy consumption by cooking up to six times faster than conventional cooking. Food preparation in the Duo Mini’s sealed cooker preserves the nutritional content of meals and hold in their flavor and aromas.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker — $32 off

The Duo Mini has seven functions and 11 programmable settings. The right size for two to three services, this Instant Pot cooks up to 12 cups of rice, for example. You can use the Instant Pot Duo Mini as a programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer.

Press a button on the Instant Pot’s control panel to select from 11 smart programs:  Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Slow Cook, Sauté/Searing, Rice, Porridge, Steam, Yogurt, Keep Warm, and Pressure Cook.

You can go with the default settings for each program or adjust the temperature to tailor the cooking to your preferences. For example, you can select “Less,” “Normal,” or “More” for all eleven programs. There are three temperature setting for sautéing depending on whether you want to sear, simmer, or thicken. You can also choose from three temperature settings each in Slow Cook and Keep warm modes.

Time is of the essence when we cook for our families in our busy lives. The Instant Pot Duo Mini can delay the cooking start time by up to 24 hours and when the cooking is finished the cooker automatically switches to Keep Warm mode until you are ready to serve.

Normally priced at $80, the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 cooker is just $48 during this one-day deal. Instant Pot sales are common, but 40% off is rare. If you are looking for a programmable multifunction cooker for 2-3 people or could use an Instant Pot Duo Mini as a back up for a larger model or to cook side dishes for a large family,  this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price. You’ll need to act fast because Duo Mini will do a Cinderella at midnight tonight in the East Coast time zone.

Additional Instant Pot Deals on Amazon

  • Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker —$70
  • Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker —$120
  • Instant Pot Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker —$160
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

