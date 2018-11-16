Digital Trends
Amazon rejoins the fight against HIV/AIDS with a (Red) second-gen Echo

Clayton Moore
The products that are created and sold in conjunction with the humanitarian agency Project (Red) are instantly recognizable and virtually iconic based on their bold crimson hue, so it totally makes sense that Amazon would get into the game this year by offering its popular second-generation Echo in red just in time for the holidays, similar to the deal it made last year.

The second-gen Echo has the benefit of easily swappable shells, so consumers can support the charity with the purchase of a red Echo but can still switch to the device’s other hues as their mood and aesthetics change. Other fabric choices include Charcoal, Oak Finish, Sandstone, and Walnut, with the Red version of the Echo serving as a limited edition.

It’s a powerful device, too — the new version features Dolby processing for crisp vocals and dynamic bass response, 360-degree omnidirectional audio powered by seven microphones that employ beamforming technology and noise cancellation. Users can also pair devices to activate stereo sound.

The red Echo officially launches on December 5 for $100 but be sure to watch those Black Friday sales closely — the word is that Amazon is going to offer a hefty discount during Black Friday and possibly Cyber Monday, lowering the price to just $709, with $10 still going toward the charity.

Amazon joins tech titans like Apple in benefiting the charity. Apple has been one of the longest-running supporters of Project (Red), releasing numerous iPhones, IPads and accessories over the years. (Red) partners with some of the world’s most iconic brands to create (Red) versions of the products and services that consumers demand most. Amazon even hosts a platform on its site specifically to promote and sell (Red) products.

(Red) is a division of The One Campaign, a global grassroots advocacy and campaigning organization co-founded by Bobby Shriver and U2 lead singer and prominent activist Bono. ONE fights extreme poverty and preventable disease by raising public awareness and campaigning for smarter health and foreign policy decisions on the part of elected leaders around the globe.

Meanwhile, (Red) was established in 2006 to drive corporate profits into the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS programs in Africa. To date, (Red) has generated more than $500 million for medical grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, and Zambia. One hundred percent of the money goes to direct action on the ground, which have impacted 100 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

So this holiday, think about buying a smart speaker that not only works great, but just might save some lives in the balance.

