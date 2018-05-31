You can ask Alexa what’s inside this giant Amazon box

Share

The highly anticipated movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters in some countries on June 7, with the global rollout just a couple weeks later on June 22. And it appears Amazon is getting in on a stunt that promotes Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the Jeep Rubicon, and Amazon itself.

A massive cardboard box reminiscent of Amazon’s shipment boxes was seen driving around Los Angeles today, May 31. The box was punctured with air holes, with the hashtag #AmazonFindsAWay printed on it. But the most interesting aspect of the box is what’s on the shipping label. The recipients appear to be Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, the protagonists of the film, played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, respectively.

The label also encourages passersby to ask their Amazon Echo devices, “Alexa, ask Jurassic World what’s inside the box?” The answer? An interactive experience that brings all the screeching, yelling, and chaos of the Jurassic World movies straight into your living room.

The second interactive element of the box is to scan the label’s SmileCode using the Amazon app on a smartphone. A quick scan will activate an Amazon page that displays discounted price for a range of Jurassic Park movies, and you can also watch a fun video. The clip shows a ship off the coast of Isla Nublar, and a man in a hard hat uses a scanner to keep inventory of the boxes on the ship. When he approaches a giant cardboard box, he is frightened by a roar coming from inside. A T-Rex, perhaps? The clip ends with this: “Arriving in Los Angeles May 30.”

Our guess about what’s actually in the box? Claire and Owen probably realized a dinosaur was too big to fly on a plane, and had to opt for land transportation.

A statement from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment stated that the official Los Angeles premiere of the film will take place at Walt Disney Concert Hall on June 12.

Amazon is no stranger to driving massive boxes around. In 2013, Nissan used Amazon to sell its Versa Note, and even shipped three lucky buyers their new cars in real cardboard boxes, just like other Amazon deliveries.