If you’ve been waiting for an even-better-than-good deal on an Instant Pot multi-function pressure cooker, this may be your week. Amazon slashed the prices on the 6-quart versions of the five most popular Instant Pot models. The 6-quart Instant Pots serve up to six people and usually have the best sale prices.

Instant Pot multi-use pressure cookers continue the brand’s dominance in small kitchen appliances. Instant Pots can save time and money while helping even hesitant cooks turn out family-pleasing meals. Instant Pot keeps the brand fresh by introducing new models, sizes, and special editions. Frequent sales mean you can save even more money buying an Instant Pot when you know which model you want and wait for the right price.

We lined up the 6-quart versions of the most popular Instant Pots to make it easier for you to choose based on relative features. Several of the models also come in 3-quart and 8-quart sizes, but those sizes don’t sell as often and don’t usually enjoy the same discounts as the 6-quart versions. Whether you’re looking for a gift, buying your first Instant Pot for your home, or about to join the fast-growing ranks of multi-Instant Pot owners, these five deals can help you save up to $66.

Instant Pot LUX60 V3 — $31 off



The Instant Pot Lux60 V3 6-quart multi-cooker 6-in-1 appliance is the basic model. You can use the Lux60 as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, saute pan, steamer, rice cooker, and food warmer. You can schedule cooking up to 24 hours in advance with a delay start feature, and the cooker automatically keeps food warm for up to 10 hours when cooking has finished. There are 12 pre-programmed cooking settings for different cooking styles, each available with a single button press. The Lux60’s microprocessor-controlled technology maintains pressure and temperature during the cooking time, but you can also override any setting to suit your preferences. Like all Instant Pots, the Lux60’s stainless steel inner cooking pot, lid, and steam rack are dishwasher safe.

Normally priced at $80, the Instant Pot Lux60 is just $49 during this sale. If you want to start with the least costly Instant Pot or if you already know this model does all you’ll ever need, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of the lowest price at which this model has ever sold.

Instant Pot DUO60 — $20 off



Moving up one model level to the 7-in-1 Instant Pot Duo60 gains an additional function, two programmed cooking pre-sets, and additional temperature controls. You can make yogurt with the Duo60’s and use built-in programs for cooking poultry and chili. There are 12 temperature presets with the Duo60, up from seven with the Lux60.

Usually $100, the Instant Pot Duo60 is $80 for this sale. If you make your own yogurt or if poultry and chili are menu favorites, the Duo60 is a good buy for $31 more than the Lux60.

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 — $30 off



It costs as much as two Lux60s in this sale, but the Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 could be worth it if you’re a fan of its added features. In addition to the functions available with the Duo60, the 9-in-1 Duo Plus 60 adds egg cooker and sterilizer functionality to this Instant Pot. For some cooks, the egg cooker alone is worth the price bump.

Regularly priced $130, the Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 is cut to $100 in this sale. If you’re shopping for a mid-range Instant Pot that does more than the basics but you don’t need the higher levels of customization with the Ultra and Max models, this could be the time to snap it up a Duo Plus 60 at this discounted price. Before pushing the button, however, be sure to check out the even-better price for the more fully functional Ultra model below.

Instant Pot Ultra 6 Max 6 Quart — $66 off



When you tell people the Instant Pot Ultra 6 Quart model makes cake, they usually think you’re joking, but that’s the extra cooking function in this model. There are also a total of 16 built-in programmed pre-sets for various types of cooking. The Ultra’s control panel adds a selection dial to the one-touch buttons of the Lux, Duo, and Duo Plus models.

Ordinarily $150, the Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt is just $84 during this sale, which prices it below the Duo 60 Plus. You don’t give up anything by skipping the Duo 60 Plus to buy the Ultra model, but gain additional features for less money.

Instant Pot Max 6 Quart — $50 off



Instant Pot classifies the top-of-the-line Max 6-quart model as having unlimited cooking functions and unlimited programming. The Max has additional internal temperature sensors for jobs such as home pressure canning. Other high-end features in the Max include a large touchscreen, altitude adjustment, and Nutriboost. The Max’s Nutriboost technology uses a boiling motion similar to sous vide during pressure cooking. This feature helps break food down to release nutrients and increase flavor and taste, according to the manufacturer.

Instead of the usual $200 price, Amazon cut the price of the Instant Pot Max 6-quart to $150 for this sale. If you want to go all-in for a 6-quart Instant Pot, the Max adds extra features and controls sought by people who enjoy precision cooking.

