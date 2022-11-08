If you haven’t noticed already, the Walmart Black Friday sale has already started. One of the hottest items is one of the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals we’ve ever seen. While the inventory lasts, you can score a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 multifunction pressure cooker for just $50, a $30 savings from the usual $80 price tag on this versatile kitchen countertop cooker.

Why you should buy the Instant Pot Duo

Cooking with an Instant Pot means you can serve nutritious and delicious meals without spending hours with traditional cooking. The Instant Pot Duo 6-quart model is the right size for families or groups of three to five people. The Instant Pot Duo is more than a pressure cooker. The Duo is also a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer. You’ll save kitchen counter space with the Instant Pot because you won’t need separate appliances for those other cooking methods. There are literally thousands of Instant Pot recipes online, in cookbooks, and in a recipe book included with the Instant Pot Duo. It’s easy to choose cooking methods and to set time and temperature settings with the control panel’s extensive selection of one-touch buttons on the front of the Duo’s finger-print resistant stainless steel case. The control panel also has 13 customizable Smart Program buttons preset for cooking ribs, soup, beans, rice, poultry, and more. With selectable low-pressure and high-pressure settings you have even more flexibility to cut your cooking time by up to 70% according to the manufacturer.

If you’re wondering which Instant Pot model you should buy, the Instant Pot Duo is a featured model in the Digital Trends best Instant Pots for 2022 list. The Digital Trends Instant Pot Duo review praised its versatility, safety features, reliability, and vast trove of online recipes. The Instant Pot Duo comes with the base unit, a food-grade stainless steel inner cooking pot, stainless steel lid, a condensation collector, silicon sealing ring, plus an accessory set comprised of a steaming rack, rice paddle, soup ladle, and a rice measuring cup. To help you start cooking immediately you’ll also find a user manual, quick reference guide, and a recipe book in the box. Cleanup is fast and easy with the Instant Pot Duo because the cooking pot, lid, and accessories are all dishwasher safe.

Whether you’re shopping for early Instant Pot deals for your holiday gift list or for yourself, Walmart’s Black Friday Instant Pot deal on the 6-quart Duo model is the answer. Don’t wait for Black Friday because this model may well sell out early, so take the $30 savings off the $80 regular price and snap up the Instant Pot Duo for just $50.

