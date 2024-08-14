 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 43-inch QLED from TCL is 50% off at Walmart — down to $248

By
A football player shown on a TCL 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV.
TCL

TCL TVs continue to proliferate the consumer tech marketplace and can be found just about anywhere sets are sold. As a matter of fact, one of the most popular TCL destinations is Walmart, and we found a great discount on a TCL set while looking through daily Walmart deals. Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the TCL 43-inch Q651G Series for $248. Normally, this model sells for $500 brand-new. This also happens to be a QLED TV, which means you can expect a bright and colorful picture. We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, so past TV deals have taught us that now is always the best time to buy!

Why you should buy the TCL 43-inch Q651G Series

We touched on the fact that this is a QLED TV. The “Q” in the acronym stands for quantum dots, which are the color-enhancing compounds built into the finer layers of the screen. When charged, these compounds add extra punch to pretty much any source. And when you add in TCL’s 4K picture upscaling on top of everything, you’re left with a bright and bold QLED that is always optimizing picture quality to give you the best visuals.

This also happens to be a Google TV. This means that the menus and other user interface elements are driven by the Google TV OS. The operating system doubles as a smart TV hub too, so you’ll be able to use your TCL set to access Netflix, Hulu, and other popular apps; and all you need is an internet connection (and subscriptions to the individual services). Best of all: Google TV can recommend movies and shows to you, based on what streaming services you’re subscribed to, as well as your viewing history.

Other noteworthy features include Dolby Atmos compatibility, VRR and ALLM support for fast console and PC gaming, and the ability to control your TV using Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. As we said, we’re not exactly sure how long this promotion is going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Save $252 when you purchase the TCL 43-inch Q651G 4K TV through Walmart, and be sure to check out some of the other TCL TV deals we found this week!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best tech deals for your dorm room: small TVs, speakers, and more
A Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker next to coffee cream accessories.

The back-to-school shopping season is now in full swing, which means wayward spending is about to become a norm for most families. Fortunately, we’re in the business of scoring our readers some sweet discounts on everything from back to school laptop deals to back to school TV deals. That’s why we decided to create this deals roundup to shine a light on several of our favorite back-to-school promos!
Dorm room-sized TV deals
Toshiba 50-inch C350 — $230, was $320

The Toshiba C350 Series is a terrific gateway into the world of Fire TV streaming. For those unaware, Fire TV is both a traditional user interface and a smart TV hub, and is brought to us by none other than Amazon. Perfect for dorm common areas, the 50-inch C350 delivers up to 4K resolution at 60Hz, and provides a seamless gateway to popular entertainment apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. 

Read more
Best TCL TV deals: 4K TVs as low as $250
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

TCL is a great TV brand to shop if you’re in the market for some value. It carries itself well among the best TV brands and has a range of sizes that almost always see a discount, including models found among the current 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals. Here we’re focusing on all of the best TCL TV deals currently available, regardless of size, and why each discounted model might best suit your home theater needs. You can find all of the best TCL TV deals below, and if you’d like to check out what other brands have to offer along the way don’t miss out on today’s Sony TV deals, LG TV deals, Samsung TV deals, and Vizio TV deals.
Today’s best TCL TV deals

TCL 50-inch S4 4K Smart TV —
TCL 55-inch S5 4K Smart TV --
TCL 55-inch Q5 QLED 4K Smart TV --
TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV —
TCL 75-inch S5 4K Smart TV --
TCL 85-inch S4 4K Smart TV —
TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart TV --
TCL 98-inch S5 4K Smart TV --

Read more
The Samsung QN90C QLED TV is up to $2,200 off right now
A soccer game shown on a Samsung QN90C.

Samsung is one of the top brands to go with for QLED TV tech. The company also tends to offer some exceptional deals on its product line, especially as older models make way for the new. And as a matter of fact, one of the best Samsung TV deals we found this week is offered directly through the manufacturer.

When you purchase the Samsung 85-inch QN90C through Samsung, you’ll pay $2,600. That may not sound like a big discount, but the full price of this TV is $4,800. That’s a $2,200 markdown, which means you save enough to take a look at some of our soundbar deals too!

Read more