TCL TVs continue to proliferate the consumer tech marketplace and can be found just about anywhere sets are sold. As a matter of fact, one of the most popular TCL destinations is Walmart, and we found a great discount on a TCL set while looking through daily Walmart deals. Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the TCL 43-inch Q651G Series for $248. Normally, this model sells for $500 brand-new. This also happens to be a QLED TV, which means you can expect a bright and colorful picture. We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, so past TV deals have taught us that now is always the best time to buy!

Why you should buy the TCL 43-inch Q651G Series

We touched on the fact that this is a QLED TV. The “Q” in the acronym stands for quantum dots, which are the color-enhancing compounds built into the finer layers of the screen. When charged, these compounds add extra punch to pretty much any source. And when you add in TCL’s 4K picture upscaling on top of everything, you’re left with a bright and bold QLED that is always optimizing picture quality to give you the best visuals.

This also happens to be a Google TV. This means that the menus and other user interface elements are driven by the Google TV OS. The operating system doubles as a smart TV hub too, so you’ll be able to use your TCL set to access Netflix, Hulu, and other popular apps; and all you need is an internet connection (and subscriptions to the individual services). Best of all: Google TV can recommend movies and shows to you, based on what streaming services you’re subscribed to, as well as your viewing history.

Other noteworthy features include Dolby Atmos compatibility, VRR and ALLM support for fast console and PC gaming, and the ability to control your TV using Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. As we said, we’re not exactly sure how long this promotion is going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Save $252 when you purchase the TCL 43-inch Q651G 4K TV through Walmart, and be sure to check out some of the other TCL TV deals we found this week!