This robot vacuum is now under $100, and it’s selling fast

Aaron Mamiit
By
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.

A robot vacuum will help in making sure that your floors are always clean, and if you think you need one, you’ll want to take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Anker Eufy 25C. From its original price of $250, the cleaning device is down to a very affordable $96 after a $154 discount. Stocks are selling out as more than 500 units have been sold over the past 24 hours, so if you want to get the robot vacuum for this cheap, you’ll need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum

Anker’s Eufy is a mainstay in our roundup of the best robot vacuums, so you can expect a high-quality device if you purchase the Anker Eufy 25C. With suction power of 1,500Pa, a triple-brush cleaning system, and three-layer filtration, the robot vacuum will be able to pick up all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair from various surfaces such as carpets and hard floors. For tough situations, the BoostIQ feature will automatically increase suction power for even more thorough cleaning. The robot vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes before its battery gets depleted, upon which it will return to its base to recharge in preparation for the next session.

Sensors are among the most important features to consider, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. The Anker Eufy 25C won’t disappoint with its drop-sensing technology that will prevent it from falling down ledges and stairs. The Eufy Home app will let you keep track where it is in your home, and it can also be used to give commands to start or stop cleaning. You can also tap digital assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant to issue these orders through smart speakers.

There’s no shortage of robot vacuum deals online, but it will be tough to find a more tempting offer than Walmart’s $154 price cut for the Anker Eufy 25C. The discount pulls the device’s price to just $96, which is less than half its sticker price of $250. You shouldn’t be wasting time if you want the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum cleaning your floors, because we’re not sure if it will still be this cheap tomorrow. With more than 500 units sold in the previous 24 hours, you need to buy it now while stocks are still available.

