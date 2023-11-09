 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen vs. Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell: Which is best?

Jon Bitner
By

Arlo is best known for its security cameras, though it has also produced a few popular video doorbells. The Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell has long been a staple of its catalog, but with the launch of the new Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen, is it worth upgrading your doorbell? Here’s a look at these two similar devices — from resolution and battery life to field-of-view and more — to help you decide.

Price and subscriptions

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen in the rain.
Arlo

The new Video Doorbell 2nd Gen is offered in two models. The one that films in 2K costs $130 and the one that films in HD costs just $80. The Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell is only offered in one format and costs $150 — though, as an older product, it’s often on sale for just under $100.

Recommended Videos

Since both products are made by Arlo, they’re both supported by Arlo Secure. This is a monthly subscription service that unlocks key features such as video history and cloud saves. The cheapest plan costs $5 per month, though you’ll find more expensive options if you’d like to bundle in professional monitoring and other premium features. At the very least, owners of either camera should spring for the basic subscription plan.

Related

Design

Arlo Essential Wireless Doorbell mounted on brick
Digital Trends

Arlo loves to use black-and-white color schemes for its products, and neither of these video doorbells stray far from that philosophy. The new Video Doorbell 2nd Gen looks a bit more compact than the Arlo Essential, with a front-facing camera and faceplate that’s almost entirely black. At the bottom, you’ll find the doorbell button, which can flash white when activated. The older Essential Video Doorbell arguably looks better, however, as its slim shape has a few more contours and bevels that catch your eye. They’re both, however, among the best-looking video doorbells and both should look great on your porch.

Installation

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen installed on a white wall.
Arlo

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen and Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell both support wireless and wired connections. If you want a streamlined installation process, you can run them without dealing with any wires. But if you want the perks of a continuous power supply, they can be hardwired into your home.

Regardless of which installation format you use, you’ll need to use the Arlo smartphone app to guide you through the process and interact with your device. The app is easy to use and intuitive — and if you opt for the fast wireless power option, it shouldn’t take more than 30 minutes to be up and running with either video doorbell.

Features and specs

Arlo Essential Doorbell installed near a door.
Arlo

Both video doorbells work with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT. They also both film with a 180-degree field of view, allowing you to capture packages at the foot of your door without putting the faces of tall guests out of frame. Other useful features include two-way audio, weatherproofing, and black-and-white night vision. The Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen films in either 1080p (for the HD version) or 1944 x 1944 (for the 2K version). The Arlo Essential is offered in one format that films in 1536 x 1536.

Verdict

The new Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen 2K is arguably the best video doorbell in Arlo’s lineup. However, it shares many of the same specs as the Essential, so if you’re looking to save a bit of cash, consider looking for the Essential when it goes on sale. Its resolution isn’t quite as premium as that of the Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen 2K, but it’s much better than the Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen HD and can often be purchased for just an extra $20.

Frugal shoppers, meanwhile, can simply pick up the Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen HD. The only difference with this version is its resolution, which is still vibrant enough to pick out details and offers the same 180-degree field-of-view.

The cameras share a tremendous amount of features, but there’s no denying the new Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen 2K is the video doorbell to beat. Don’t feel like you need to rush out and upgrade your existing video doorbell, but if you’re new to the market and want the best, you can’t go wrong with the latest from Arlo.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni vs. iRobot Roomba Combo j9+: Which premium robot vacuum is best?
The iRobot j9+ cleaning a floor and retracting its mop.

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni and iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ are two of the newest robot vacuums on the market. Offering not just the ability to vacuum and mop, but to also empty their dustbins, they’re two of the best robot vacuums money can buy. But which one is a better fit for your home?

From vacuuming prowess and mopping skills to additional features and pricing, here’s a look at how the X2 Omni and Combo j9+ compare.
Pricing and availability

Read more
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ vs. Roomba Combo j7+: which is the best robot vacuum?
The iRobot j9+ cleaning a floor and retracting its mop.

Two of the most versatile products in the iRobot lineup are the Roomba Combo j9+ and Roomba Combo j7+. These two devices are capable of vacuuming and mopping without any manual input -- making them a compelling choice for anyone looking to streamline their floor-cleaning chores.

While the two robot vacuums share much in common (including a retractable arm for the mop), there are a few key differences to keep in mind when making a purchase. Here’s a look at the Roomba Combo j9+ and Combo j7+ to help you decide which is best for your smart home.
Pricing and availability

Read more
Best security camera deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink and more on sale
These are the best security camera deals available right now
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

Security cameras are as affordable as ever, and whether you’re looking for one of the best home security cameras or one of the best wireless security cameras, they’re pieces of tech you can often find a discount on. This is certainly the case right now, as significant discounts are taking place on a variety of security camera models by Arlo, Ring and Blink, among others. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking down the best security camera deals you can find right now, so read onward if you’re in the market for an affordable way to keep an eye on your home and surroundings.
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera — $70, was $130

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is one of the better wireless cameras out there. Arlo is a brand that’s become a staple in home security cameras. The Essential Spotlight Camera is easy to install and take down for charging, and it offers the conveniences you’ll find in most wireless cameras. These include easy wireless connectivity to your home’s wifi network, which often needs to be done with a hub. This camera has connectivity built right in without the need for additional peripheral equipment. It has a motion sensor and an infrared mode for seeing at night. It has a two-way audio, which can be a good way to ward off intruders or talk with people making deliveries.

Read more