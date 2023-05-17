Ends Tonight: Get this popular air fryer for $17 at Best Buy

Over at Best Buy, you can buy a Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer for just $17. Can air fryer deals ever get better than this one? We’re not convinced. You’ve only got today to snap up this bargain otherwise when the day ends, the air fryer shoots back up to its regular price of $45. This is truly worth buying with the air fryer craze in recent years demonstrating just how much it can enrich your cooking experience, all without needing to use pricier appliances. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading, but we think everyone should just click the buy button now before the deal ends.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer

Bella may not feature among the best air fryers but at this kind of price, you shouldn’t overlook it. It has a two-quart capacity so you can prepare up to 1.7 pounds of food at a time. Think of this as your starter air fryer or the one to stick with if you’re just cooking for yourself. It offers 1200W of power with no need to preheat it. Simply put your food in the air fryer, set the temperature, and the appliance does the rest for you. Via high performance circular heat technology, it circulates heat so you get crispy and evenly cooked food quickly. The temperature can be adjusted between 175 F to 400 F with a 60-minute auto shutoff timer keeping you and your kitchen safe.

You can cook pretty much anything with the Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer. Any meat you cook will come out perfectly cooked without being dried out, while you can also cook fries, veggies, pastries, and even simply reheat pizza perfectly in it. It’s a healthy way to cook too as it requires little to no oil. It’s easy to clean with a PFOA-free non-stick pan and a crisping tray that are dishwasher safe.

Effectively, the Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer is effortless in nearly every way. Usually priced at $45, it’s down to a tiny $17 for today only at Best Buy. If you’ve somehow not owned an air fryer before, this is your chance to discover why everyone loves them. Be quick though as when the day is over, so is the deal.

