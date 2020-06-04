Best Father’s Day Robot Vacuum Deals 2020: Eufy and Roomba

Father’s Day 2020 falls on June 21, which gives you plenty of time to find the best Father’s Day deals. Robotic vacuum cleaners are an excellent choice for a present, especially if the dad in question likes gadgets, is at least a little techy, and would rather do anything else than push an upright vacuum cleaner around the house. We combed the internet for Father’s Day robot vacuum deals, including Roomba deals and robot vacuum deals on other leading brands.
Today’s Best Father’s Day Robot Vacuum Deals
- Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum — $160, was $280
- Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum — $180, was $220
- iRobot Roomba 614 — $224, was $250
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum — $269, was $300
- Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum — $320, was $400
- Neato Botvac D3 Robot Vacuum — $370, was $400
- iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum — $449, was $650
- iRobot Rooma i7 (7550) Robot Vacuum — $799, was $1000
Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote$199
The Shark ION RV700 robot vacuum supports remote scheduling. A self-grooming system helps keep the brush roll free of tangles. Smart sensors assist with navigation and edge brushes clean corners.
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity$264
The Roomba 670 robot vacuum uses iRobot's three-stage Cleaning System to move between flooring types consistent sucking up dust and debris. Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible.
Lefant Robot Vacuum, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi Connected$170
Lefant's Robot vacuum cleaner has 2000Pa suction power. Rated for hard floors and up to medium-pile carpeting, the Lefant M501-B works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum$449
Ideal for pet hair, the IRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum has 5Xthe suction power of Roomba 600-series models. Maps and navigates. Automatically recharges and then resumes cleaning where it left off.
Eufy RoboVac 35C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$282
The Eufy RoboVac 35C robot vacuum uses BoostIQ to uncrease suction power when needed for extra debris or stubborn dirt. You can employ the included boundary strips to restrict areas like dog dishes.
$40 off with coupon
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX robot vacuum cleaner$260
Wi-Fi connected Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30X MAX has 2,000 Pa suction,. Automatically boosts suction power when it detect carpet or extra-tough messes. Connect via Wi-Fi, App, Alexa, or Google Assistant.
iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum$224
The iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum uses a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift, and suck up dust, dirt, and debris. Dual multi-surface roller brushes adjust as need to various floor surfaces.
ILIFE A4s Robot Vacuum Cleaner$130
the ILIFE A4s robot vacuum cleaner uses two-sided tangle-free roller brushes and edge brushes to clean all floor surfaces with four modes. Runs for up to 140 minutes per battery charge.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75$199
The Shark Ion R75 uses Auto-Sense navigation to move around your home adjusting for various floor surfaces and avoiding obstacles and drops. Dual edge brushes reaches corners.
Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum and Mop$480
Roborock S5 robot vacuums and mops your floors. Smart app, Wi-Fi, Alexa, and Google Assistant connectivity. Simultaneously mops as it vacuums, Up to 150 minutes per battery charge.
Neato Robotics D7 Robot Vacuum$600
Its D-shaped design lets the Neato D7 reach the corners where dirt hides. Pair this with laser-based navigation and smart integration and we have a winner.
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal$800
The Roomba i7+ is a high-end model with smart mapping. It also empties the dust bin automatically when it returns to the docking station. After the 7+ recharges the battery, it resumes cleaning.
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner$220
Special Deal - eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), super-thin 1300 Pz suction, self-charging robotic vacuum. Runs for up to 100 minutes per charge.
Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$149
The Eufy Robovac 25C uses BoostIQ technologyand 1500Pa of suction power as it moves from hard floors to carpeting. Runs up to 100 minutes per charge and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum$1,100
Roomba s9+ with automatic dirt disposal, Wi-Fi connectivity, smart mapping, anti-allergen filtering, corner and edge cleaning, and powerful suction. Great for pet hair.
Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$260
Roborock E4 robot vacuum cleaner with 2,000 Pa Ssuction, carpet boost mode, app control and Amazon Alexa compatible. Up to 150 minutes runtime per battery charge.
ECOVACS Robotics - DEEBOT OZMO 930 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum & Mop$600
The Deebot OZMO 930 is a complete floor cleaning system with both vacuum and an electronically controlled water pump to mop hard floors. Voice-control with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Eufy RoboVac 15T Robot Vacuum$170
With up to 90 minutes of running time per charge, the Eufy RoboVac 15T robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system with a rolling brush and edge brushes. BoostIQ suction adds power when needed.
Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, Wi-Fi Connected, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner$256
New model Eufy RoboVac with BoostIQ. Strongest suction (2000 Pa). Wi-Fi connected and super-thin to roll under furntirue. 100 minutes of cleaning per charge.
How To Choose A Robot Vacuum
- Recommended floor surfaces: For all their capabilities, robot vacuums aren’t the right solution for every floor. Most robotic floor cleaners work well on hard floor surfaces and low-pile carpeting. If a robot vacuum model is useful with medium-pile carpet and rugs, the product features lists will mention it. If you have thick-pile rugs and carpets or 60s shag carpeting throughout your house, you’re less likely to be satisfied with a robotic vacuum cleaner and should only buy one if you’re sure you can return it if it doesn’t work out.
- Pet friendly: Pet hair and dander can be challenging to clean. Many robot vacuums have brushes designed to remove dog hair without getting tangled. Vacuuming dander can also be tough plus pet and other allergens can be a problem if a vacuum cleaner doesn’t include adequate filtering. Most robot vacuums claim pet-friendliness, but look for the specifics including air filtering
- Navigation and mapping: Lower-cost robot vacuums work their way around your home covering all areas eventually, but that’s mainly by chance. More advanced models create room maps automatically to ensure complete, efficient cleaning.
- Battery runtime: Unless you live in a tiny apartment or home, it will take a robot vacuum a while to finish cleaning your floors. Look for at least 60 minutes of runtime per battery charge – 120 minutes or more is even better. A few models include a recharge and resume feature, so the vacuum will return to the docking station when power runs low and then go back to the spot it left to continue cleaning until the job is done.
- Scheduled cleaning: Most robotic vacuum models support scheduled cleaning with which you can choose days and times for cleaning. Vacuums with advanced navigation and mapping will let you set up cleaning schedules for specific rooms.
- Remote control, app control, or both: Some vacuum cleaners come with remote controls. Still, Wi-Fi-connected machines often have no remotes because a mobile app handles configuration and control. The best solution is to have both a remote control and Wi-Fi connectivity.
- Voice command compatibility: Nice but not required, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice command compatibility is fine for hands-free operation, but the commands are usually limited to Start, Stop, and Dock.
- Dust bin emptying: There’s no hard and fast rule for dust bin size, but bigger is better. A few higher-end models return to their docking station and empty their dustbins automatically into a larger holding bin.
- Boundaries, obstacles, and falls: Most robot vacs detect and avoid obstacles as they move about — good for them and for your furniture, too. Many also have cliff or fall sensing so they won’t tumble down stairs or off ledges. Mid-level and higher models often observe virtual boundaries to avoid areas you don’t want them to move into, such as pet food and water dishes. This feature also can help protect valuable or fragile rugs.
- Robot vacuum only or vacuum and mop combos: Combination robot vacuums and floor mops used to be rare, but now most brands have at least one combo model. If you’re not sure you want to combine the two operations, save money and stick with a vacuum-only model.
- Height, wheel size, and cleaning path width: You don’t need to be concerned about vacuum height, wheel size, or vacuum path width, even though many brands make a big deal about one or more of those features. You are unlikely to find a robot vacuum cleaner that cannot fit under traditional furniture and beds and move from room to room. Extra-wide cleaning paths would require unreasonable battery power levels.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
