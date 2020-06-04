Best Father’s Day Robot Vacuum Deals 2020: Eufy and Roomba

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Father’s Day 2020 falls on June 21, which gives you plenty of time to find the best Father’s Day deals. Robotic vacuum cleaners are an excellent choice for a present, especially if the dad in question likes gadgets, is at least a little techy, and would rather do anything else than push an upright vacuum cleaner around the house. We combed the internet for Father’s Day robot vacuum deals, including Roomba deals and robot vacuum deals on other leading brands.

Today’s Best Father’s Day Robot Vacuum Deals

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum — $160 , was $280

— , was $280 Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum — $180 , was $220

— , was $220 iRobot Roomba 614 — $224 , was $250

— , was $250 iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum — $269 , was $300

— , was $300 Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum — $320 , was $400

— , was $400 Neato Botvac D3 Robot Vacuum — $370 , was $400

— , was $400 iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum — $449 , was $650

— , was $650 iRobot Rooma i7 (7550) Robot Vacuum — $799, was $1000

How To Choose A Robot Vacuum

Recommended floor surfaces: For all their capabilities, robot vacuums aren’t the right solution for every floor. Most robotic floor cleaners work well on hard floor surfaces and low-pile carpeting. If a robot vacuum model is useful with medium-pile carpet and rugs, the product features lists will mention it. If you have thick-pile rugs and carpets or 60s shag carpeting throughout your house, you’re less likely to be satisfied with a robotic vacuum cleaner and should only buy one if you’re sure you can return it if it doesn’t work out.

