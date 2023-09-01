If you’ve already been browsing through some of the best Labor Day deals, you’ll know that there is a ton of stuff on sale, from TVs and game consoles to computers and beyond. But a lesser-known fact is that appliances are one of the best things to shop for during these events. They don’t always go on sale, and it’s better to get them before you need an upgrade or before your current appliances break down. If you’re looking for an updated list of the best washer and dryer deals, there’s always one handy, but the Labor Day deals are better than ever. To make your search a little faster, we’ve scoured all the current deals and picked out the best Labor Day washer and dryer bundles to save you lots of money.

Insignia 12-cycle top-loading washer and 12-cycle electric dryer bundle — $800, was $900

This set offers a 3.7 cubic feet high-efficiency 12-cycle top-loading washer and a 6.7 cubic feet 12-cycle front-loading electric dryer. In case you weren’t aware, Insignia is a Best Buy exclusive brand offering affordable options to everyone. The washer features automatic water level controls, four temperature settings, and up to twelve wash cycles, including bulky, delicates, towels, heavy-duty, and quick wash. A lid lock keeps it secure during operation, and wash cycle status lights tell you precisely what’s happening. The dryer has similar features with temperature selection options, dryness levels, wrinkle care, and a clean filter indicator.

Samsung smart top load washer and smart electric dryer bundle — $1,258, was $1,998

This smart appliance bundle includes a 5.2 cubic feet smart top load super speed washer and a 7.4 cubic feet smart steam electric dryer with Sanitize+ technology to steam dry and dewrinkle your clothes. WiFi connectivity through Samsung SmartThings allows you to monitor alerts and schedule cleanings — yes, you can schedule your laundry runs. Vibration reduction technology works to reduce the noise and vibration of the system(s) so you get quieter operation.

Samsung high-efficiency front load washer and stackable electric dryer bundle — $1,260, was $1,900

Fully stackable, if you need them to be, this bundle includes a 4.5 cubic feet high-efficiency front load washer and a 7.5 cubic feet electric dryer with Samsung Sensor Dry technology. Self cleaning technology keeps the washer fresh and clean, eliminating bacteria and odors. Meanwhile, easy troubleshooting through Samsung Smart Care for both the washer and dryer ensures you always know where you stand — or if you need to call in a repair. The size of both units allows you to throw more in a load and spend less time doing laundry, which is always a plus.

LG smart front load washer and stackable smart electric dryer bundle — $1,400, was $2,200

Also stackable, this front load bundle comes with a smart 4.5 cubic feet washer and 7.4 cubic feet dryer and is one of the best washer dryer combos out there. What’s particularly interesting about this LG set is that it features built-in intelligence, which means that special sensors work with AI tech to detect fabric textures, and load size, and then automatically adjust the cleaning cycle to match. It will select the right wash motions, temperatures, and beyond, like if the fabrics need special care. A digital control dial with LCD, and touch-based controls, make it easier to configure settings for both the washer and dryer. App-controlled features include smart diagnoses support for technical issues, energy monitoring, remote start options, maintenance alerts, and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top load washer and smart electric dryer — $1,460, was $2,160

Packed with features while looking stylish and modern, this washer and dryer combo from Samsung is set to change how you do your laundry. The 5.5 cubic feet extra-large capacity top load washer comes with a super speed wash mode to clean soiled clothes fast. Meanwhile, the 7.4 cubic feet smart electric dryer includes a steam Sanitize+ option to steam dry your clothes, remove wrinkles, and have you feeling like a million bucks. They’re not stackable, obviously, because of the top load design, but still relatively sleek compared to similar models. WiFi connectivity, Samsung Smart Care support, and CleanGuard technology make keeping them in tip-top shape easy — and keep you informed about every cleaning cycle, too.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart front load washer and smart electric dryer bundle — $1,600, was $2,250

Gorgeous, but also functional, this washer and dryer set is an excellent choice for any family home. You get a 5.0 cubic feet front load washer and 7.5 cubic feet front load dryer. Many of the beloved Samsung features are included here, like speed wash, steam Sanitize+, WiFi connectivity with smart app and Smart Care support, antimicrobial technology, and quiet operation. The front dials make it easy to select modes manually, but also you can use the mobile app — via Samsung SmartThings — to remotely schedule cycles, and monitor and control energy usage.

LG high-efficiency smart top load washer and smart electric dryer bundle — $1,600, was $2,300

With a large capacity 5.5 cubic feet top load washer and 7.3 cubic feet electric dryer, you’re getting an excellent, smart-enabled set here. The electric dryer has an EasyLoad door which makes it easy to open, load, and close securely between uses. The TurboWash3D technology power washes your clothes in about 29 minutes, saving you time. You can also cold wash without losing the same performance you’d get using a warm wash or hot wash mode.

Samsung Smart Dial FlexWash washer and Smart Dial FlexDry electric dryer — $2,498, was $3,998

If you want to know how to choose a washer and dryer combo the first thing you look for is the capacity, size, and configuration — whether they’re stackable or not. However, beyond that, Samsung’s FlexWash and FlexDry technology is a game-changer. With the wash portion you can do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously, and same with the dryer. That way, if you need to do multiple loads you’re not waiting around all day for them to finish, especially if you need the clothes asap. AI powered smart dial controls, WiFi connectivity, Samsung SmartThings support, and sensor dry and super speed wash offer a load of additional and convenient features. The dryer even has a unique drying rack with optimized air temperature to get your items dry much faster.

