A security camera is one of the best products you can add to your home for improved security. But, there are plenty of different kinds that you can have, all with their own strengths and weaknesses. We're tackling the best night-vision (capable) cameras — the ones that can best catch those monsters under your bed.

Nowadays, many security cameras can see in lower light and complete darkness, but there's a clear hierarchy. This list is focusing on the best night-vision cameras for both indoors and out.

Google Nest Cam (wired)

Best for indoors

Read our in-depth review Pros Cute, compact design

Free three hours of video history

Convenient auto arm/disarm

Reliable and accurate alerts Cons Power cord that's integrated to the camera

Limited articulation

The Nest Cam (wired) by Google will show you everything to see indoors. If you're unaware, it has taken the place of the popular but expensive Nest Cam IQ. One of the standout features of this camera is its excellent video quality, even at night. There's also no red LED on the face of the camera to give away its position or annoy you while you're in the same room, due to its specific infrared wavelength usage.

The Nest Cam is only available for indoor use, even with some of its protections, because it only has about a 20 to 30-foot viewing range. There's also no local storage option, so if you don't pay for Nest Aware, you're limited to live-streaming or only seeing the past three hours of footage.

The Nest Cam is still everything you'll want for your indoor security camera setup and will connect to both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Blink Mini indoor

Indoor honorable mention

Read our in-depth review Pros Affordable cost

Simple setup

Crisp-sounding audio Cons Soft -looking video footage

Cheap construction

The Blink Mini Indoor camera is a great budget option if the Nest Cam is a little too much for you. Besides the more affordable price of the Blink Mini, it also features local storage through a microSD card. It sports an unassuming and discrete design. Some of the indoor camera's best features include 1080HD video, motion detection, and cloud storage.

While this camera is a good option for many, it's not without its downfalls. It doesn't have many advanced built-in smart features, and it only connects with Amazon Alexa's smart home ecosystem. The local storage option also comes from an additional purchase (ie. the Blink Sync Module), and its cloud storage option also is quite expensive considering the price of the camera.

If you don't need to have all the extra features that some of the bigger brand cameras offer, then the Blink Mini may be the camera for you. It's also quite wallet-friendly.

Arlo Pro 3/4

Best for outdoors

Read our in-depth review Pros Weatherproof, wire-free cameras

High quality 2K video

Smart A.I. features

Simple to install and use

Easy upgrade for existing Arlo owners Cons Minor performance issues with multiple 2K streams

Advanced features require subscription

As far as outdoor cameras go, their main feature set are range and quality. For the absolute best value, the Arlo ecosystem has several great options. We'll be discussing the Arlo Pro 4, but the Pro 3, Ultra, and even the Essential are great options.

The Arlo Pro 4 records video in 2K resolution, has a 160-degree field of view with over 100-foot of range, and has an integrated spotlight for enhanced viewing. With all the tracking this camera provides, you'll be able to identify anything that comes into your yard, even in the dead of night. It's also completely wireless and works with all major smart home ecosystems, including Homekit and IFTTT.

One of the significant downsides of this camera is its price and that it lacks local storage. Arlo's cloud storage isn't the most expensive compared to other brands, but it will be a mandatory cost if you want to see more than just live streams.

The Arlo Pro 4 costs $200 on its own, but it is also found in many multipack options. If you don't need all of what the Pro can provide, be sure to check the other cameras in the Arlo lineup.

Lorex 4K Nocturnal Smart IP Camera

Outdoor honorable mention

Pros Longest range for most security cameras

Has 4K recording options Cons Have to buy NVR system

Not many smart features

The Lorex 4K Smart IP camera is the only security camera on this list that offers 4K quality video resolution — and with security, the more visible details the better. The Lorex is also the only IP camera on this list, so you will need a Lorex storage NVR system to connect to the camera. The NVR will act as the camera's local storage, so you won't have to worry about the additional cost of cloud storage.

The camera has an impressive 130-foot range when added with additional light. It also won't turn on infrared mode until it can't reliably discern objects, so you'll have color video until the environment starts to get pitch dark.

If you don't need a super sophisticated camera with many features, the Lorex 4K Nocturnal may be your option, especially when dealing with multiple cameras. Also, there's a variety of Lorex packages and pricing, depending on how many cameras you need and what system features you're looking for.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is night vision on a security camera? Night vision on a security camera is typically added by using infrared lights and LEDs. These lights are on the lens in the camera to see in low light without having to shine a bright light onto the viewing area. These infrared lights are also why the footage is monochrome instead of fully colored. Can you see a night vision camera in the dark? If it is pitch dark, you most likely won't be able to see the actual body of a security camera. What you will notice on most cameras is a red LED, which is what the camera uses to see in low light. Some cameras can hide their LEDs, though. Can home security cameras see in the dark? Home security cameras with infrared LEDs can see in the dark but only provide a monochrome, grayscale look.

These are the top choices we have for security cameras that can see throughout the night, but this feature is being added to cameras — even budget options — so check back for our updated picks.

