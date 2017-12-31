R2-D2 humidifiers, Vader toasters, and more crazy Star Wars home decor

However you feel about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it probably hasn’t changed your deep love for the franchise overall. If you want to deck out your house with enough Star Wars home decor to rival the Skywalker Ranch, check out some of these cool gadgets, tools, and other household items available for purchase.

Pangea Brands Darth Vader Immersion Blender ($30) Use the force … of this blender‘s blades to make yourself a nutritious smoothie. Jedis in training have to keep up their strength after all. Buy it now from: Amazon

Samsung Powerbot Star Wars Vacuum ($800 for Darth Vader, $699 for a Stormtrooper) Obviously, nothing beats R2-D2 when it comes to a trash can shape, but to get the dust to the bin, you can now have Vader or a stormtrooper do the dirty work. Using mapping technology, the bot can detect disturbances. It also makes lightsaber sounds. Buy it now from: Stormtrooper Darth Vader

ThinkGeek Star Wars R2-D2 Coffee Press ($40) After a long night of dealing with Jawas, who doesn’t need a little java? This adorable R2-D2-shaped French press whips up four cups of coffee in no time, so you can stop feeling like a laser brain. Buy it now from: ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek Star Wars Tauntaun Sleeping Bag ($150) Why not spend your nights paying homage to that The Empire Strikes Back scene where Luke Skywalker takes shelter in a newly deceased tauntaun? The magnificent beast is back, in sleeping bag form. It’s suitable for indoor use only, so don’t try to re-create the conditions too faithfully. Buy it now from: ThinkGeek

Slushieprints Luke and Leia ($32) or Yoda Pillow Cover Sets ($35) From beds to blankets to pillows, it seems a lot of people want Star Wars in the bedroom. If you and your partner share an affection for Star Wars, you can immortalize your feelings for the movies (and each other) with these pillows. Where else would you want to “Leia” your head? Buy them now from: Etsy

FKArtDesign Star Wars Inspired Wall Art ($40) While this wall art seems aimed at little Jedis, some of them — like the wing fighter — wouldn’t be out of place in a Star Wars fan’s living room. Eh, who are we kidding? The C-3PO-and-R2-D2 print is welcome on our wall, too. Buy one now from: Etsy

Ultrasonic Cool Mist R2-D2 ($26) or Darth Vader ($50) Humidifiers Dry winter weather got you down? Stick a bottle of water in R2-D2’s dome, and it will release a moisturizing mist. It has 10 settings and works for 12 hours. Not bad for an overweight glob of grease! Buy it now from Amazon: R2-D2 Darth Vader

LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Minifigure Clock ($24) Lego and Star Wars are a match made in merch heaven, so it’s no wonder this Lego Stormtrooper alarm clock exists. If only there was a way to use the Force on the snooze button. Buy it now from: Amazon Walmart

Mimoco MimoPowerTube 2600 Star Wars Series Portable Backup Battery ($20) Running out of juice is the sarlacc pits, so it never hurts to have a way to get an extra charge. May your smartphone battery be ever-bounty-ful with this backup charger in the form of Boba Fett. Buy it now from: Amazon

Tokyo Otaku Mode R2-D2 Moving Refrigerator ($8,000) This modern marvel is a remote-controlled fridge in the shape of R2-D2 that can wheel itself over and deliver you six beverages. Okay, at $8,000, the price is a bit high and it’s sold out at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve a spot on your vision board. Read more here. Order now from: Tokyo Otaku Mode