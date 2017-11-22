These Thanksgiving gadgets will make cooking your meal a breeze

Thanksgiving can be a fun-filled holiday with loved ones and great food, but it’s also notorious for being quite a lot of work to prepare for. With basting the turkey, mashing the potatoes, dodging questions from nosy relatives, monitoring Black Friday deals, and making sure the kids don’t tear up the living room, most hosts have their hands more than full on Thanksgiving. Luckily, having some Thanksgiving gadgets on hand in the kitchen can make the job of cooking and preparing dinner much easier. Here are some gadgets you need for an easy, breezy Thanksgiving, and some to help you enjoy the leftovers.

ThermoPro TP07 Wireless Food Thermometer ($35) Nobody wants dry, overcooked turkey for Thanksgiving dinner, and you can prevent that by using an effective meat thermometer to keep tabs on the temperature of the meat. This one by Thermopro has a probe temperature of 32 degrees Fahrenheit to 572 F plus or minus 1.5 F accuracy, giving you an instant and precise read. The thermometer is also programmed with preset temperatures for USDA-recommended cooking levels, which you can use depending on the meat you’re cooking, whether it be beef, poultry, veal, fish, or lamb. With this tool in hand, you’ll be able to cook a perfectly juicy, moist, and delicious turkey that would have made the attendees at the very first Thanksgiving proud. See it

OXO Good Grips Triple Timer ($16) If there’s ever a time when every inch of your oven is in full use, that time is Thanksgiving. On the big night, you’ll likely have turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, potatoes, and more all roasting away in the oven. With so many dishes and cooking times to keep track of, how do you make sure none are overcooked or undercooked? This kitchen timer will have you covered, as it can time three different things at once. Each timer has a distinct sound, so once it goes off, you know exactly which dish is ready for the guests to enjoy. When it’s not timing anything, this device reverts to clock mode, so you have a handy way to tell time as you’re running around sautéing onions, chopping celery, and entertaining guests. See it

Cuisinart Electric Knife ($40) While cooking a turkey is no easy task, some would argue that the real hard work comes when it’s time to carve the meat. If you don’t have the best blade skills, or if you don’t own a sharp chef’s knife, the job of cutting the bird can feel even more daunting. That’s when an electric knife comes in handy. This one by Cuisinart comes with an ergonomic handle, stainless steel bread and carving blades, and a butcher block holding tray, so it’ll get a lot of usage beyond Thanksgiving. See it

Chef’s Choice Electric Food Slicer ($149) Want even more precision in your turkey carving? This food slicer can do what even an electric knife cannot. This deli-style meat slicer will ensure uniform slabs, whether you’re going for thick, juicy cuts or thin, sandwich-ready slices. It does all the work for you, meaning you won’t be suffering from a case of carving thumb while you try to enjoy the delicious meal. See it

Salton Electric Gravy Boat ($18) If you’re like most people, this probably sounds like a familiar scenario come Thanksgiving: as the dinner rolls on, you have to head back to the stove or microwave every 30 minutes or so to give the gravy a reheating. And as everyone knows, cold gravy just doesn’t taste even a fraction as good as warm gravy. To get yourself out of this inevitable Thanksgiving pickle, get an electric gravy boat. This lets you get the gravy in front of your guests just in time for turkey and keeps it warm as they continue munching throughout the evening. See it

Metrokane Electric Corkscrew ($36) Still popping corks out of wine bottles the old-fashioned way? You could save yourself time and start enjoying a glass of red sooner by using an electric corkscrew. This gadget by Metrokane has an automatic cork pull and ejection system that does the hard work for you. The cork removal area is see-through, so you can keep an eye on the progress as you un-cork a bottle. You can also monitor the battery life on the LED screen. Plus, there’s a built-in foil cutter as well, which makes this a dual-purpose tool. See it