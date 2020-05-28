The best window-cleaning robots for 2020

We have robot vacuums, robot mopping machines, and robot pool cleaners, and it’s no surprise that the world of smart robot window cleaners is also following suit. While these window-cleaning devices are still in early phases and the technology isn’t quite as developed as, say, a Roomba, they can make taking care of large windows easier with an array of smart features, artificial intelligence (A.I.) movement, and unique cleaning technologies.

If you want to get an early start on this new tech, there are plenty of options on the market you can try. We’ve checked out current models and are ready to recommend some of the best, starting with the friendly Gladwell Gecko.

Note: Current window robots aren’t quite ready for cordless technology just yet, so these models will generally require a corded connection to an outlet. Many bots also have trouble with rounded edges and are generally made to work on glass surfaces that have right angles. There are also usually size requirements for the window to be big enough for them to move around, so windows smaller than around 15 inches can’t really host a cleaner bot — and they’re easier to clean by hand anyway. Some models may also have glass thickness requirements, but typical residential or commercial windows should be thick enough to handle them.

Gladwell Gecko

A great choice for home use and those who want an affordable but effective window bot, the Gecko is controlled by remote app and includes sensors to map out the window and avoid edges when necessary. The cleaning is a combination of suction and microfiber cloth, not unlike some hardwood floor cleaning bots, but with a safety rope attachment to prevent damage in case of an accidental fall.

There are a couple of different modes you can use based on your cleaning task, and LED indicators with manual controls if you don’t feel like using your app at the moment. We also like the user-friendly, compact design, which is made for both indoor and outdoor use.

Wexbi Window Cleaning Robot

Wexbi’s window bot uses a brushless motor in combination with laser-based edge sensors and suction to clean especially smooth surfaces (for example, you can also use it for counters). It’s designed to do a quick maintenance round on a window and can clean nearly 11 square feet within three minutes. Like our other picks, it also has a safety system that will keep the bot attached to the window even if the power goes off. It comes with a 16-foot cord and a remote control — although you can also use an app if you prefer. The included pads are machine washable, too, so you don’t have to worry about disposable pads.

And yes, this model does indeed come with a gift, but it’s simply the nook brush and window cleaner included with the model, a nice addition, but not a make-or-break feature.

Mamibot W120

The square Mamibot model follows intelligent cleaning routes that are well designed for glass doors, long panes of glass windows, and other surfaces that may be especially common off decks, patios, or business entrances. It can dry clean, wet clean with a solution, or do a quick pass for light cleaning to keep windows looking good. There’s a built-in battery for quick emergency use (and keeping the unit attached if power fails), but this model is designed to be run via cord. There’s both a safety rope and anti-falling sensors. At 65 dB, it’s not exactly quiet but it is softer on the ears than many models.

Elfbot

The sleek Elfbot cleans via its own vacuum and microfiber mat (free replacement pads included), and has three different modes to switch between based on the type of cleaning that you need—a cleaning solution is used for wet cleans, but dry modes are also an option. Like other competent models, the Elfbot includes a safety cord and suction features to keep it safely attached. There’s a battery that can help keep suction going during an unexpected power outage, and frame detection plus impact sensors to help guide the unit as it moves. The 16-foot extension cord is particularly long and good for larger windows.

Ecovacs Winbot X

The Winbot X is one of the only window cleaner bots available that is cordless. It also offers a 4-stage cleaning process that includes squeegeeing. The normal features like edge detection and safety tethers are also built into this model. There’s no app control, but there is a remote control to choose settings or control the unit as needed. Unfortunately, the Winbot X doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to bugs and connectivity, which is why we are hesitant to put it too high on our list. With proper performance, it can be a great solution, but we suggest ensuring a return policy when you buy, just in case there are still a few bugs that haven’t been ironed out.

Editors' Recommendations