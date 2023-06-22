There’s a super affordable 3-in-1 vacuum up for grabs at Walmart right now, one you should consider if you have some smaller spaces or touch to reach places to keep clean. The price of the Bissell 3-in-1 stick vacuum has dropped below $25. The regular price is $29, making for a modest savings of $4, but this is a great price on a versatile vacuum that makes sense if the best Dyson vacuums are way more than you want to spend. Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should get the Bissell 3-in-1 stick vacuum

Apartments, homes, and offices often come with their fair share of difficult to reach spaces. Keeping them clean is made easier with a vacuum like the Bissell 3-in-1 stick vacuum. It’s capable of cleaning carpet, bare floors, stairs, and upholstery, with its quick-release handle allowing it to easily convert into a hand vacuum. In this mode it can easily clean countertops and upholstery, and if you choose to leave the foot intact it keeps a form that’s perfect for vacuuming stairs. Like all of the best vacuums, the Bissell 3-in-1 stick vacuum offers effective and convenient cleaning across a variety of surfaces and with plenty of suction to get almost any job done.

When it comes to putting the Bissell 3-in-1 stick vacuum to use, its lightweight form makes it easy to handle. It weight less than four pounds and has an easy-wrap cord. The cord reaches 15 feet in length, which should be enough to clean most rooms without having to be constantly moving from one power outlet to another. This is also a vacuum that’s easy to clean when the vacuuming is done for the day. It has an easy-to-empty dirt cup that can be removed for smooth clean up, which is a nice convenience when compared to big, dusty bags that need replacing or large capacity chambers that can be clunky and difficult to handle.

The Bissell 3-in-1 stick vacuum comes in at just under $25 at Walmart today, which is a $4 savings from its regular price of $29. Free shipping is included with a purchase, and in many locations Walmart will let you pick it up in-store the same day you purchase.

