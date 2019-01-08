Digital Trends
Smart Home

CES 2019: Comcast launches digital security service to protect smart devices

Clayton Moore
By
comcast xfi advanced security ces 2019 2 threat blocked 16x9

Someday, someone will invent some kind of unified field that makes all the crazy smart devices we write about here at Digital Trends talk to each other in a way that makes sense. In the meantime, smart home enthusiasts are still stuck piecing together a network of smart home devices that are often dependent on a specific company’s ecosystem of products (we’re looking at you, Apple, Google, and Amazon). One of the big risks of a monster mash of networked products is the wide variety of security openings that smart home devices might provide to black hat hackers.

Now at CES 2019, Comcast wants to introduce a new digital security service whose purpose is to monitor and protect devices to eliminate those threats via a seamless, intuitive service running behind the company’s Xfinity Advanced Gateways — all-in-one devices that deliver Internet and Voice connectivity, whole-home Wi Fi coverage, and network control.

The new service is called Xfinity XFi Advanced Security and apparently Comcast’s new gizmo uses artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning technology — based on an A.I. platform developed by A.I. Security company Cujo AI — to monitor and analyze Wi-Fi traffic in a smart home and automatically block identified suspicious activity in real time.

“As the digital world gets more complex, we wanted to make it simple and easy for our customers to protect their home networks. That’s why we developed xFi Advanced Security,” said Fraser Stirling, Senior Vice President of Digital Home, Devices and A.I. for Comcast Cable in a release. “We want to give customers digital peace of mind for the devices they already own and the confidence to expand and evolve their connected homes knowing that every new camera, voice-assisted speaker, or smart thermostat they add will be protected.”

In a surprising twist for the smart home market, the new xFi Advanced Security service doesn’t have to be installed, configured or otherwise adjusted in a way that requires another excruciating call to Comcast customer support. Protection is automatically extended to any device that is connected to the home network wirelessly or by ethernet. Comcast is also giving customers a dashboard that can be viewed online or on a mobile device that displays a list of digital security-related actions that were taken each day.

There are also a few tools users can employ to tinker with their smart home setup. xFi Advanced Security customers can see what devices are connected to the network, get notifications about security activity, set parental controls and even pause Wi-Fi access to specific devices during dinnertime or bedtime. Comcast is also trying to ensure a wide enough network by offering xFi pods, which are small devices that plug into any electrical outlet and extend connectivity to remote areas of the home.

The new service is available to any Comcast customer who rents an xFi Gateway, at a price of $6 per month, or as part of a cable package in some markets.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung’s blistering 219-inch Micro LED TV will cook your eyeballs, blow your mind
Up Next

Take a dip in the sea with Mobvoi's new Ticwatches at CES 2019
honeywell home resideo new t series thermostats smart sensors ces 2019 tstat on wall in
Smart Home

Honeywell Home/Resideo smart thermostats now come with remote room sensors

Days after changing the company name to Resideo, the former Honeywell Home introduced two new T-Series smart thermostats at CES 2019. The T9 and T10 Pro Smart Thermostats support Smart Room sensors to balance temperature in the home.
Posted By Bruce Brown
schlage encode wi fi enabled deadblot ces 2019 smart wifi deadbolt 0
Smart Home

Schlage’s new Wi-Fi lock works with Ring security and Amazon Key

Schlage has introduced the Encode Wi-Fi Enabled Deadbolt, the first-ever Wi-Fi connected lock that doesn't need a hub or a bridge. It is also Amazon Alexa compatible for voice control.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator review
Smart Home

Samsung is enhancing its Family Hub Fridge and washing machine

At CES 2019, the company is showing off the latest version of its Family Hub Refrigerator with A.I. enhancements that make it even smarter. It's also rolling out a new Wi-Fi connected washing machine.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
daikin one smart thermostat ces 2019 plus feat
Smart Home

Daikin One+ smart thermostat can listen as well as talk to Daikin HVAC systems

Daikin introduced the first full-featured smart thermostat to offer two-way communications with its popular climate control systems. This means it can respond to feedback and make adjustments accordingly.
Posted By Denny Arar
petcube shows off bites 2 play at ces 2019 bites2 play2
Smart Home

Petcube’s latest smart cameras leverage Alexa to keep tabs on your pets

The revamped Bites and Play 2 feature everything from 1080p HD video and 4x digital zoom to built-in Alexa integration, allowing you to feed, spy, and play with your pets on command or while you're away.
Posted By Brandon Widder
wackiest tech ces 2018 foldimate 1
Smart Home

Genius or extraneous? We tried out a laundry-folding machine at CES to find out

It's CES 2019, which means lots of crazy gadgets and appliances. We got the chance to take a look at Foldimate, an automatic laundry-folding machine. After using the device, we came away both impressed and underwhelmed with the appliance.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint will carry a Samsung 5G smartphone as soon as this summer

Both AT&T and Verizon have previously announced that they'll be carrying a Samsung 5G smartphone, and now it looks like Sprint will be part of that release too -- the company has announced that it'll carry a Samsung 5G smartphone this…
Posted By Christian de Looper
capston google enabled smart mirror changes how you get ready smiling beautiful young woman looking at herself in the bathroo
Smart Home

Check your hair — and your email — with Capstone Connected Home’s smart mirror

At CES 2019, Capstone announced a Google-enabled smart mirror. The device differentiates between up to six users and provides information on weather, traffic, and much more, including email access.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
fitbit-aria-black
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the Fitbit Aria 2 smart scale to a new low

Amazon is dropping the price of the Fitbit Aria 2 smart scale, among other Fitbit activity trackers, just in time to aid you in your resoluteness. With a discount of $35, this is the lowest price we've seen so far for the Fitbit smart…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ezviz ces 2019 doorbell feat
Smart Home

Ezviz rolls into CES with new video doorbell and wireless security camera kit

Ezviz introduced a video doorbell and a wireless security camera at CES 2019. The DB1 Wi-Fi Video Doorbell has a 3MP lens and a 180-degree vertical field of vision. The C3A Wi-Fi Camera is suitable for indoor and outdoor applications.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best video doorbells at ces 2019 doorbell delivery web hd
Smart Home

From Ring to Kasa, the best doorbells at CES are a knock to last year’s models

We told you it was coming, and now it's time for Video Doorbell-Palooza to commence! We're checking out all the new video doorbells for the smart home, and these are the devices we think will be most anticipated.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon key for garages apartment buildings ring devices home keyless entry
Smart Home

Key by Amazon adds keyless entry to garages, Ring devices, business properties

Amazon announced increased device compatibility for Key by Amazon for Prime members. New supported devices include a Wi-Fi deadbolt lock, garage door openers, Ring app, and a smart fob for commercial delivery drivers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
kwikset 3 new locks ces 2019 halo wi fi enabled touchscreen smart lock on door with camino handle
Smart Home

Kwikset’s new trio of Wi-Fi-, Bluetooth-enabled smart locks debut at CES 2019

Kwikset is broadening its products at CES 2019 by launching three new smart locks including two that are enabled with Wi-Fi technology dubbed Halo, and another, called Aura, aimed at smartphone users that use Bluetooth.
Posted By Clayton Moore